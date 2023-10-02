Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The Channel 4 app has returned to Freesat 4K TV boxes

After disappearing from Freesat’s 4K TV boxes many moons ago, the satellite provider has announced that the Channel 4 app has returned to the platform.

This is great news for those who need to catch up on Married At First Sight or a binge of The Great British Bake Off. The relaunch of the app, joins the likes of BBC iPlayer, ITVX, My5, UKTV Play and BBC Sounds on the service, giving customers access to over 60,000 hours of on-demand content, with Channel 4 offering 16,000 hours on its own.

Created in 2007 and backed by UK broadcasters such as BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5 as a free rival to the likes of Sky’s premium service, Freesat was recently acquired by the same company that owns Freeview in Everyone TV.

Its satellite broadcasts reaches two million homes each week via the delivery method of TV and set-top boxes, providing 160 linear channels that offer entertainment, news, and children’s programming; as well as access to paid for services such as Netflix and Prime Video.

We’ve reviewed their latest boxes in the Freesat 4K TV and non-recordable version, giving the former a four-star recommendation (the latter didn’t fare as well with our reviewer). Freesat’s offering is a good fit for those who can’t get Freeview’s broadcasts and find Sky’s offering too expensive.

Commenting on the relaunch of the Channel 4 app, Karla Berry, Distribution and Platform Partnerships Leader, Channel 4 said: “Ensuring Channel 4 content is available to audiences where they want it, when they want it is absolutely crucial, so we’re delighted to see the Channel 4 app on Freesat’s 4K TV Box. Viewers will be able to enjoy thousands of hours of brilliant content including The Great British Bake Off, Married At First Sight and a wealth of documentaries, dramas and fantastic movies.”

And to mark the return of the Channel 4 app to Freesat boxes, Freesat is running a competition inspired by Channel 4 shows such as Goggle box, GBBO, and Travel Man; with prizes including a Meta Quest 2 VR headset, a Ninja Air Fryer and a £100 Eurostar voucher.

The competition runs from October 2nd, 6pm to October 16th, 5pm. You can found out how to enter over on the Freesat website.

