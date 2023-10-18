Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

System Audio’s WiSA enabled Silverback 1 offers convenient, high-end speaker sound

Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor

Danish audio brand System Audio has launched the Silverback 1, a WiSA compatible wireless speaker that can support Hi-Res Audio.

The hi-fi world is fast embracing wireless convenience without scrimping on high quality sound. System Audio’s Silverback 1 system is conceived for those after a “large and detailed soundstage” without being encumbered by physical in-room footprint associated with wired systems. The system comes packaged with the Stereo Hub that will help the system partner with a range of devices.

But first, the speakers themselves. Measuring 31 x 32.5 x 13.5cm, they’re designed for on-wall or bookshelf operation with each two-way speaker featuring a specially designed 5.5-inch woofer and waveguided 1-inch soft dome tweeter powered by twin 80W amplifiers.

The compact Stereo Hub unit offers several connectivity options that includes Roon Ready support, Chromecast, AirPlay 2, Bluetooth, DLNA streaming and Spotify Connect, along with USB audio support, SP/DIF (up to 24-bit/192kHz), HDMI ARC, three optical inputs, two analogue inputs, and a coaxial digital input. That allows a connection from a TV to a CD player and plenty of other devices.

WiSA support will enable the system to connect to other compatible WiSA devices through wireless means, naturally, and with the Surround Hub (when matched with other Silverback speakers), the Silverback 1 can be transformed into a WiSA-enabled Dolby Atmos home cinema system with up to 8 channels of 24-bit/96kHz audio.

Available in black or white finishes, the System Audio Silverback 1 system goes on sale November 2023. A pair of Silverback 1 speakers retails for £1799, while the Stereo Hub and remote control is another £399. You can read more about System Audio and other Hi-Fi brands across Europe in our explainer.

