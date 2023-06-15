The Hi-Fi map of Europe: All the brands you should know about

Let’s skip over the whole Brexit thing and celebrate the bonds that unite all of Europe, which in this case of this article, is great hi-fi.

Whether you’re ardent hi-fi fan or someone still taking their first few steps, or whether you’re shopping at the high-end or sticking towards the affordable end of the market, we’ve included a list of noteworthy brands from the UK, Europe, and, ahem, one from the United States to broaden your tastes, and give you more awareness of what else is out there.

And this isn’t just the final list. We’ll be adding more brands as they catch our eye, but for now, here’s a shortlist of eleven hi-fi/audio brands to take notice of.

Pylon Audio

We start in Poland with Pylon Audio. Established in 2011, they are a relatively new to the hi-fi scene but they’re goal is much like the other brands on this in creating an excellent sound experience.

Their philosophy is based on three words: sound, ear, and precision; with the intent to create an experience for listeners that engages their senses.

They offer nine speaker ranges (Jasper, Amber, Jade, Emerald, Diamond, Ruby, Sapphire, Opal, and Pearl), and within those line-ups are stereo standmount, floorstanders, active speakers, and bookshelf pairs. And they don’t only do loudspeakers but produce AV equipment rack too.

System Audio

Founded by Ole Witthøft (then a musician) in the year of 1984, System Audio puts the onus on sound quality above technical measurements.

They make a range of loudspeaker designs, from centre speakers to wireless active models, floorstanders, wall-mounted speakers, compact cabinets and even accessories such as wireless stereo hubs.

Tannoy

Most UK readers will be familiar with the name of Tannoy, and aware of their recent history which saw the brand disappear and, shall we say, its spiritual successor rise in its absence.

But don’t quite call it a comeback as Tannoy has launched true wireless headphones and wireless speakers such as the portable Live Mini. Of course, their bread and butter is hi-fi, and after several years without a new offering in this space the company are bringing their Stirling III LZ Special Edition speakers to market this summer.

ELAC

ELAC will be a familiar name to some but their presence isn’t as widespread in the UK as it perhaps ought to be for a company of their standing.

ELAC was established in 1926 and maths fans will realise that they’re centenary is due in 2026. While known now for its speakers, they weren’t making them back in 1920s, having been founded to focus on the development of sonar technology.

Their first consumer product arrived in 1948, a record player by the name of the PW1. By the 1980s, the ELAC we’re more familiar with today began developing loudspeakers alongside AXIOM Electroacoustic Speaker Specialists.

Standout models that they currently make include the Debut speaker series, Miracord turntables and the commanding Concentro loudspeaker, which has to be seen to be believed.

Nubert

Nubert is another German entry on this list but spreads its wings by focusing on hi-fi and home cinema set-ups.

Their approach is to produce the “best possible, unadulterated sound reproduction for every application” by creating what they describe as ‘honest’ loudspeakers. And this honest approach isn’t just the way they describe their approach to sound but also extends to their dealings with customers.

Products range from affordable bookshelf loudspeakers (nuBoxx) to more expensive models with eye-catching designs (nuPyramide). They cover a wide range home cinema uses, from speakers, to cables, AV equipment, and subwoofers. They also act as a sales portal for kit from other manufacturers, such as home cinema amplifiers from Denon and 4K Blu-ray players from Reavon, handy if you want to buy your home cinema separates from one place.

Meze

Meze is an audiophile brand based in Romania, and one we’ve encountered before with the high-quality wired headphones in the Liric.

Like Pylon Audio, they began life in 2011, developing on their headphones in-house, creating headphones with their own unique look that intend to offer long-lasting appeal. And if they do break, then Meze can replace the parts to ensure you can continue to keep listening to their headphones.

Aretai

Based in Latvia and founded in 2018, Aretai‘s focus is on high-end, no compromise performance with their visually striking Contra Collection.

It’s a three-strong series featuring the Contra 100S bookshelf speakers, 200F floorstanders, and flagship 350F floorstanders. Visually they stand out from others with the white waveguide design for the high-frequency driver. Striking and very expensive pairs of speakers.

PMC

PMC is another brand familiar to UK readers, and similar to another British brand in Bowers & Wilkins, PMC trades on its knowledge and expertise in the professional sphere of audio, with their speakers used in the production of music and movies around the world.

Their belief is that a ‘good’ loudspeaker relays the purest intention of the artist without colouration. Designed and hand-built in the UK, their most recent release is the Prodigy loudspeaker series, and alongside their hi-fi and home cinema operations, they also have the custom install business for bespoke installation.

AVM

AVM are another German marque and one who develop a range of hi-fi components from loudspeakers, to CD players, turntables, phono stages, preamplifiers and more.

Their belief is that hi-fi components should transport the joy of music into listening rooms, avoiding any colouration to ensure the highest quality sound. Design and developed is carried out in-house in their factory in southern Germany, with AVM pitching themselves as a brand with audiophile sensibilities. The price of their products confirm that, costing anywhere from a few thousand to the tens of of thousands.

Ultrasone

Ultrasone believes in the three Ps: passion, precision and perfection. They’ve been operating for well over thirty years focusing on the German market. They market their Ultrasone headphones as more accurate, transparent and ‘moving’ than pairs from other brands.

Utilising their S-logic technology, audio is angled in towards the ear to create an authentically spacious and precise soundstage in front of the listener without distortion. They offer wireless headphones, wired luxury models, cans for professional use and in-earphone monitors.

SVS

We’ve cheated and added an American brand on this list. Until we create an American version, SVS will be sticking on this list for the time being.

You’re unlikely to find an aspect of hi-fi and home cinema that SVS doesn’t operate in. From pulse-pounding subwoofers (they claim they’re the top brand in the world for subwoofers), centre speakers, cables, active wireless models and surround sound speakers, SVS produces a wide range of loudspeakers with an onus on value and performance.