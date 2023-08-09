Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Second Amazon Prime Day coming October

Amazon has confirmed that it will be holding a second Prime Day sales even in October.

It’s been exactly a month since Prime Day 2023 wrapped up, and we reported on the usual flurry of deals coming from the world’s biggest online retailer.

Now Amazon has announced the news of a second Prime Day set for October. This time it’s called Prime Big Deal Days (doesn’t exactly trip off the tongue, does it?), and once again it promises to bring a range of deals to Prime members.

Given the timing and nature of the event, it seems to be a rebranded take on last year’s Prime Early Access Sale, which was a two-day sales event that took place on October 11 and 12.

Amazon will only go as far as naming the month of its Prime Big Deal Days event at this point, but it has confirmed the 19 countries that it will be running in. Besides the UK, the US, and Australia, Prime Big Deal Days will be coming to Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, and Sweden.

Expect more details as October draws nearer. We don’t have any information on the products you can expect to see, but if there aren’t a stack of deals on Amazon’s Kindle, Echo, and Fire products, not to mention one of two air fryer bargains, we’ll be extremely surprised.

What with this Amazon Prime Big Deal Days and Black Friday (which this year takes place on November 24) still to come, tech heads should be well served for bargain deals before Christmas. Something tells us these events are going to come in extra-handy this year.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

