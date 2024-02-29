Samsung tipped to pull Galaxy Z Fold 6 launch forward

Samsung could be set to bring the launch of its Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 foldables forward by a matter of weeks.

That’s the fresh claim being made by SamMobile, which claims that Samsung is aiming for an early July launch. Given that Unpacked events generally happen on a Wednesday, it reckons that we could be looking at a July 10 event.

This would be around a fortnight earlier than the Galaxy Z Fold 5 (pictured) and Flip 5 were announced last year, on July 26. That in itself was an about two weeks earlier than the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 launch on August 10, 2022.

One very good reason for this latest date change could be the Olympics, which kick off on July 26. Given the might of Samsung’s marketing machine, and the rumoured launch of the fitness-focused Galaxy Ring smartring at this July Unpacked event, we wouldn’t be at all surprised to see some kind of Olympics tie-in.

The rumours surrounding the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 have started to come thick and fast. We’ve heard that its design could be squarer and more angular, while more recently we heard it claimed that the long-rumoured new Fold model might be an Ultra variant rather than a more affordable foldable.

Said affordable model may well follow later in the year, leaving this early July event to be focused on the premium stuff.