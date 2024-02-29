Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Samsung tipped to pull Galaxy Z Fold 6 launch forward

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Samsung could be set to bring the launch of its Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 foldables forward by a matter of weeks.

That’s the fresh claim being made by SamMobile, which claims that Samsung is aiming for an early July launch. Given that Unpacked events generally happen on a Wednesday, it reckons that we could be looking at a July 10 event.

This would be around a fortnight earlier than the Galaxy Z Fold 5 (pictured) and Flip 5 were announced last year, on July 26. That in itself was an about two weeks earlier than the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 launch on August 10, 2022.

One very good reason for this latest date change could be the Olympics, which kick off on July 26. Given the might of Samsung’s marketing machine, and the rumoured launch of the fitness-focused Galaxy Ring smartring at this July Unpacked event, we wouldn’t be at all surprised to see some kind of Olympics tie-in.

The rumours surrounding the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 have started to come thick and fast. We’ve heard that its design could be squarer and more angular, while more recently we heard it claimed that the long-rumoured new Fold model might be an Ultra variant rather than a more affordable foldable.

Said affordable model may well follow later in the year, leaving this early July event to be focused on the premium stuff.

You might like…

Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile coming March 21

Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile coming March 21

Jon Mundy 59 mins ago
Bahrain Grand Prix 2024: How to watch F1 live on TV and online

Bahrain Grand Prix 2024: How to watch F1 live on TV and online

Kob Monney 2 hours ago
Sonos headphones delayed by software snag – report

Sonos headphones delayed by software snag – report

Chris Smith 12 hours ago
Meta to showcase ‘true’ AR specs this year – report

Meta to showcase ‘true’ AR specs this year – report

Chris Smith 13 hours ago
The Galaxy Z Fold 6 variant could be Ultra rather than cheaper

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 variant could be Ultra rather than cheaper

Chris Smith 13 hours ago
Honor confirms work on flip phone and smart ring

Honor confirms work on flip phone and smart ring

Jon Mundy 1 day ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words