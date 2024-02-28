Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 variant could be Ultra rather than cheaper

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

The reports of a Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 6 variant have, until now, focused on a potentially cheaper variant that could lower the entry level. Yeah, about that…

According to a new report there is a variant in the works, but it won’t be a budget-friendly option – instead it might be an “Ultra” version of the Galaxy Z Fold 6.

WinFuture reports that Samsung has a pair of large foldables on the way this summer, but says “new strategy could now be used, in which an “Ultra” model is offered in addition to the normal one.”

The site hints it has heard from sources at the Mobile World Congress that a more expensive version with exclusive features might be the ticket for Samsung.

That would place the strategy closer to the standard S-Series models, which includes the S23, S23 Plus and S23 Ultra.

The news comes after leaked renders of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 arrived on the market, with a refined design and sharper edges than the previous generation. That report suggested the Fold 6 would retain the same 6.1mm thickness when unfurled, while there’s no sign of an S Pen Silo. However, an additional spec leak a week ago suggested a much thinner and lighter design and a titanium build.

Galaxy Fold Z 6 render
Image credit @OnLeaks

Perhaps an Ultra version could slim the device down somewhat and make it a little more pocket friendly? Perhaps it could be larger than the Galaxy Z Fold 5? Perhaps there’ll be a Silo for the S Pen?

We’d expect the other specs to stay largely the same on both models. Of course, there’ll be Galaxy AI on board and there might be a slight variance between the chipsets. Samsung has recently started using its Exynos chipsets again alongside Snapdragon chips.

We will, of course, have to wait and see, but it would be somewhat disappointing if Samsung didn’t lower the entry level for foldable phones this summer, when the 6th-generation Fold models are expected.

You might like…

Best Foldable Phones 2024: The seven top foldables to buy

Best Foldable Phones 2024: The seven top foldables to buy

Lewis Painter 3 weeks ago
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 vs Honor Magic Vs: The big-screen foldable battle

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 vs Honor Magic Vs: The big-screen foldable battle

Adam Speight 7 months ago
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 vs Google Pixel Fold: Which foldable is best?

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 vs Google Pixel Fold: Which foldable is best?

Adam Speight 7 months ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words