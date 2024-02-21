Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 tipped for major design changes

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 could come with some significant design changes, according to a reliable tipster.

Serial Samsung leaker Ice Universe has taken to X (formerly Twitter) to reveal some choice morsels on Samsung’s forthcoming full-sized foldable.

The tipster is here suggesting that the Fold 6 will feature sharper corners to its internal display. They also appear to be claiming that the frame of the foldable is set to flatten out, much like the Galaxy S24 range.

Another claim appears to be that the Fold 6 internal display will be squarer than before, which would mean that it’s wider. This would also translate, presumably, to a wider Cover Display than the unusually skinny example we’ve had from the range to date.

This would tally with well-sourced reports from November, which suggested that both the Fold 6 and the Galaxy Z Flip 6 would feature larger displays than before.

Other reports have suggested that Samsung could launch a cheaper entry-level Galaxy Z Fold 6 option later this year. We also heard recently that the Galaxy Ring wearable would likely be receiving a full launch at Samsung’s July Unpacked event, which is where Samsung’s foldable phones tend to be launched.

All in all, if accurate, we can expect Samsungs next full-sized foldable to be a much sharper-looking foldable with more practically proportioned displays. With the OnePlus Open, the Pixel Fold, and the Honor Magic V2 making forward strides with their form factors, Samsung clearly has some work to do.

