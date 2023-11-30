Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Fold 6 tipped for bigger screens

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Fold 6 have been tipped to feature larger screens by a reliable source.

Display analyst Ross Young tends to have his finger on the pulse of the industry – it’s kind of his job – so when he has something to say about smart device screens, it’s worth listening.

Young recently took to X (formerly Twitter) to claim that Samsung’s next foldable refresh will feature larger displays than before.

The only specific size that Young mentions is that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 will pack a 3.9-inch cover display. That’s a fairly considerable 0.5-inch increase from the 3.4-inch cover display on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5.

True, the Flip 5 cover display represented an even bigger increase on the 1.9-inch Flip 4. However, that represented a fundamental shift in approach from Samsung, away from a little incidental screen to one that occupied much of the top rear cover.

The Flip 5’s larger external screen would seem to reflect a wider shift towards more screen space for its foldable phones. More details are set to follow, according to the post.

Samsung has faced a massive uptick of competition in a foldable market it largely defined. In recent times, the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, Pixel Fold, and OnePlus Open have all arrived with impressive advancements on the foldable formula.

It seems Samsung is intent on reasserting its foldable dominance, and it’s prepared to go big to do so.