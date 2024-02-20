Samsung Galaxy Ring tipped for July Unpacked launch

Samsung may offer a full unveiling of its Galaxy Ring fitness wearable at its next big launch event in July, according to a new tip.

The South Korean tech behemoth offered a sneak peek at its Galaxy Ring concept at its Galaxy S24 Unpacked event in mid January. However, it failed to offer anything substantial in terms of specs, features, pricing or potential release information.

Now South Korean website ET claim that Samsung will be offering a full launch in the second half of July, at its next big Unpacked launch event. This is typically where the company announces its new foldable phones, but it sounds as if the Galaxy Ring will be getting in on the action alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6.

The report claims that the Galaxy Ring is currently in the prototype production stage, and will enter full production during the second quarter of the year.

Interestingly, they also claim that the Galaxy Ring will launch in eight sizes. It’s not as simple securing a ring fit as it is for a smartwatch, after all.

Expect the Galaxy Ring to be able to track and measure health and sleep, thanks to blood flow measurement and electrocardiogram functions. Wireless payments and remote smart device control should also be possible.

The report also seems to lend weight to persistent rumours that Apple is planning to launch its own smart ring product. There’s no patent-bombardment smoke without fire, it seems, as an industry official is quoted (via machine translation) as saying that “pre-development for commercialization is imminent” on the Apple Ring project.

Are you ready for a ring-off?