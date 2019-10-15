Realme launches three new phones at unbelievably low prices

Realme has sought a reputation for bargain brilliance, and it might have found it with this new range of reasonably priced smartphones.

Launched in Madrid on October 14, the new devices are as follows: the Realme 5 Pro, the Realme X2, and the Realme X2 Pro. All devices come boasting quadruple cameras, and large immersive screens but they each hit a different price point across the mobiles market. Here’s what we know about the devices so far.

Realme 5 Pro

The Realme 5 Pro is the sequel to the Realme 3 Pro, to which we awarded 4.5 stars; understandably, we’ve got high expectations. From the specs sheet the device looks very similar to its predecessor with only modest upgrades — but it’s nevertheless an impressive piece of kit. The processor is a Snapdragon 712, it has a quadruple rear camera, and a 6.3-inch screen with a screen-to-body ratio of over 90%. One remaining niggle is that’s it’s stuck with a Micro USB port.

Starting Price: ‎€199 (~£175)

Availability: October 18

Key Rivals: Xiaomi Mi A3, Samsung Galaxy A50

Realme X2

The Realme X2 is the mid-way point of the three devices. The display is a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED affair, with a 2340 x 1080 resolution and an impressive 91.9% screen-to-body ratio. It runs on a Snapdragon 730G chip, and also has a quadruple rear camera arrangement, consisting of: a 64-megapixel main camera; an 8-megapixel super wide angle camera; a 2-megapixel portrait camera, and a 2-megapixel ultra macro camera.

Starting Price: €299 (~£260)

Available: October 29

Key Rivals: Samsung Galaxy A70, Oppo Reno

Realme X2 Pro

The Realme X2 Pro looks to be a powerhouse of a device, with a Snapdragon 855 Plus chip, and a 4000mAh battery complemented by the incredible 50W SuperVOOC fast-charging. It’s also got a quadruple camera, led with a 64-megapixel sensor and including a portrait lens, a wide angle lens, and a 5x optical hybrid zoom telephoto sensor. But one of the most impressive specs is no doubt its 90Hz refresh rate, the same as that found on the OnePlus 7T Pro and — according to rumour — the upcoming Google Pixel 4.

Starting Price: €399 (~£350)

Availability: Early November

Key Rivals: OnePlus 7T, Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro

Peter Phelps
Mobile Writer
Peter is a mobile tech writer, covering the latest smartphones, tablets, and wearables in news stories, reviews, and features. Previously he worked as a business researcher for Which?, analysing the m…
