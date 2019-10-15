First Impressions The specs are certainly very impressive, from the 64-megapixel main camera to the Snapdragon 855 Plus chip, not to mention the staggering 50W fast-charging capability and 90Hz screen refresh rate. But what really sets this device apart is its price, which is significantly lower than most other similarly-equipped flagships on the market.

The Realme X2 Pro is a clear challenge to the OnePlus 7T, packing in similar features for a more modest price. Can Realme crack the market with their first-ever true flagship? We tried it out to see if it’s made of the right stuff.

Realme X2 Pro – Screen and Design

The 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display occupies almost all of the device’s face, thanks to the high 91.7% screen-to-body ratio. The selfie camera is in a small teardrop at the top, while nearer the bottom, embedded in the display, is a fingerprint scanner claimed to be the fastest on the market – unlocking the device in just 0.23 seconds.

The screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 might not blow you away, though it looks plenty sharp enough, but the 90Hz refresh rate certainly should make you look twice. Matching the refresh rate of the OnePlus 7T Pro and, allegedly, that of the upcoming Google Pixel 4, should ensure a much smoother experience when using the phone’s interface. The screen also supports HDR10+ Playback.

The Realme X2 Pro is encased in Gorilla Glass 5 on the front and back, and is available in two colours: Ocean Blue or Midnight Silver. The glossy glass catches the light nicely to draw your attention, and the Silver version in particular bears some resemblance to the Huawei P30 Pro.

Realme X2 Pro – Performance

The headline feature of the Realme X2 Pro is surely the Snapdragon 855 Plus. It’s the same processor you’ll find in the OnePlus 7T Pro and gaming-focused devices like the Asus ROG Phone 2, and should deliver very fast performance.

In comparison to the Snapdragon 855, expected to be found on the upcoming Google Pixel 4 flagship, this souped-up processor boosts the CPU by 5% and the GPU by 15%, so it could be a smart choice for gamers.

Another couple of welcome additions include NFC (to support features such as Google Pay), and a beefy tactile engine for augmented haptic feedback.

Available with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, this phone should be able to deal comfortably with pretty much anything you throw at it.

Realme X2 Pro – Camera

The quad camera set-up is led by the main 64-megapixel camera (manufactured by Samsung), and it’s accompanied by: a 5x hybrid optical zoom telephoto sensor; a 115-degree, 8-megapixel ultra wide angle lens; and a portrait lens for better lighting and contrast when you’re shooting portraits. In our brief hands-on time, photos seemed sharp and detailed.

Video can be shot in 4K, while the ultra wide lens enables the capture of 360% panoramic videos and slow-motion footage of 960 fps at 720p resolution. The slow motion footage we took seemed effective.

There are a few extra AI enhancements that aim to get an even greater performance from the hardware. This includes Nightscape 2.0 for when the lights are low, which purportedly promises better results than can be seen with the human eye, but we didn’t get the chance to check this out.

Realme X2 Pro – Battery

Fortunately it’s got a big 4000mAh battery, as you’re probably going to need it given the demands of such a high screen refresh rate.

But perhaps even more importantly, it also comes kitted out with 50W SuperVOOC Fast Charge that can charge your battery back up again from 0% to 100% in 35 minutes. For the non-stop gamers out there, it can even charge up to 80% of the battery in thirty minutes while you game.

Realme and Oppo phones have continued to impress us with battery and fast charging performance, and we expect this device to keep up that fine reputation.

Realme X2 Pro – Price

UK prices haven’t yet been released, but the European prices have been announced to a stunned reception – it’s hard to believe the specs are available with such an affordable price tag attached.

The base model of 6GB RAM and 64GB storage will cost €399 (~£350); the variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage will cost €449 (~£390); and the highest spec model, which packs in a whopping 12GB RAM and generous 256GB of storage will cost €499 (~£435).

On the surface, it looks like simply unbeatable value for a phone with flagship-worthy specifications.

Realme X2 Pro – Early Verdict

Regardless of the price, this device comes across a strongly competitive phone – especially for gamers, thanks to the Snapdragon 855 Plus chip, 90Hz display refresh rate, and the beefy battery. But with the startlingly low price thrown into the mix, too, then it has the potential to be a very compelling phone – possibly stealing the thunder from the likes of the OnePlus 7T.

