Realme may only be a year old but this aggressive Chinese manufacturer is pumping out phones like it’s on the clock. Despite gaining traction in markets like India and Indonesia though, none of their smartphones have been available in the UK, until now.

The Realme Pro 3, not to be confused with the very similar Redmi Note 7, is a midrange smartphone with a few flagship elements, including up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage in its highest spec version. Married with telltale mid-range components like a microUSB connector and a bevelled, plastic body, do Realme’s compromises hold it back, or is the Realme 3 Pro a new mid-range champ?

It looks like a race track…

Okay, that’s a bit of a stretch, but the curved, striated speed wave pattern around the back of the Realme 3 Pro is inspired by Le Mans track. With a total of 82 lines, and available in three colours, Carbon Grey, Lightning Purple and Nitro Blue, it looks attention-grabbing and catches light boldly.

With its 6.3-inch LCD screen, it’s hardly surprising that the Realme 3 Pro is a big phone, but it’s also very light on bezel, making for an immersive viewing experience. The Full HD+ resolution also ensures that everything’s competitively sharp, delivering over 400 pixels-per-inch, rendering it crisper than a Huawei P30 Pro.

While its plastic frame and microUSB port at the base are two sure-fire signs that this isn’t a top-tier flagship, with Gorilla Glass 5 protection, the phone’s as scratch resistant as we’d expect it to be. Couple that with a slight curve to around the back, ensuring it sits well in the hand and while it doesn’t blow us away, it doesn’t disappoint either.

Whoosh – VOOC fast charging

Another standout feature of the Realme Pro 3 is its fast charging and battery capacity. At the price, its 4045mAh cell is seriously impressive, bettered only by the likes of the Moto G7 Power and its 5000mAh hulk of battery. Like the G7 Power, Realme’s phone also charges up fast, with its proprietary VOOC fast charging tech – refilling the 3 Pro by 50 percent in just 30 minutes.

Power under the hood is also decent for the price, thanks to a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 chipset. It isn’t the newest CPU on the block but it’s still competent. And paired with either 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, or 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, you should be able to install and run tonnes of apps without breaking a sweat.

Colour me Android

Running Android 9.0 with ColorOS 6 over the top, the Realme 3 Pro packs the latest version of Google’s mobile OS, which bodes well for app support if you’re thinking about picking one up.

Unlike the likes of the MIUI on the Xiaomi Mi 9 and EMUI on the Honor 10 Lite, ColorOS doesn’t ditch the apps tray, so should be familiar to anyone coming from a Samsung Galaxy phone for example. Home screens can be populated with apps and widgets, and there’s a notification tray that can be swiped down from the top of the screen, which also makes quick settings accessible too.

Affordable 4K

With its 16-megapixel, f/1.7 aperture primary camera, combined with a 5-megapixel, f/2.4 aperture depth sensor, Realme claims its 3 Pro can give flagships a run for their money across photos and video.

By bracketing images in a similar way to the Pixel 3, it can grab a broad tonal range, which should boost dark spots, soften highlights and create for more dynamic night shots too. Realme’s even included a slightly bonkers sounding 64MP mode, similar to the super-resolution found on Asus smartphones like the Zenfone AR, which artificially creates detail – gimmick or wizardry? Check back for the full review.

The Realme Pro 3 is also one of the most affordable smartphones around that can capture stabilised 4K video. Combined with the fact it can shoot 960fps slow-mo too, it’s clearly gunning for the title of budget video king.

How much?

With the Redmi Note 7 packing a very similar size and comparable specs in key areas, the Realme Pro 3 needs to compete on price, and it does. In its lowest capacity version – 4GB/64GB SKU, it can be had for £175 – £10 less than the Redmi Note 7. If you want more RAM and space (6GB/128GB), however, that’ll set you back £219.

As for when you can pick one up, the Realme 3 Pro will be available on June 5, 2019 from Realme’s online store.