RCA and Roku partner for ultra affordable HD and 4K TVs

Kob Monney By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor

US brand RCA is entering the UK market for the first time with a range of affordable TVs, and it’s partnering with Roku to help make it happen.

Starting from today (December 2nd), customers can purchase the new RCA Roku TVs from Amazon, with prices starting as low as £129.99.

Models available include a 32-inch HD model (RR32HD1), a 1080p 40-inch TV (RR40FD1) and 55-inch 4K Ultra HD set (RR55UD1). The RCA Roku TVs join the other Roku TVs produced by Hisense, TCL and Metz for the UK market.

As you’d expect from a Roku TV, they provide automatic updates, customisable home screen and universal search function that allows users to find content easily that’s on the Roku platform.

Features include AirPlay 2 and voice assistant support that includes Apple Siri, Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. Other features added to the platform in an October updates means that these TVs will also offer Bluetooth private listening (with a pair of headphones), a Save List to help keep track of films/shows you want to watch, improved visuals with search results and many more than you can read about over on the Roku website. There is mention of HDR (likely HDR10 and HLG) and Dolby Audio for the sound.

RCA TV with features

There’s free content through the Roku Channel, which is also the home of the recent Weird: The Al Yankovich story starring Daniel Radcliffe, plus the access of loads of other free and paid for apps such as Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video, Apple TV+ and the UK catch-up apps such as iPlayer, All4 and new refreshed ITVX app via Freeview Play.

Customers who purchase the RCA Roku TV (or any other Roku device) will also be able to sample discovery+ for 30 days when they activate their accounts. Purchase and activate before the 15th January 2023 and you’ll be eligible, while you have until the 28th February 2023 to redeem the discovery+ code. After that the service renews at £3.99/month and €4.99 in the Republic of Ireland (you can cancel before that happens, of course).

The 32-inch HD model (RR32HD1) is priced at £129.99, the 40-inch TV (RR40FD1) is £169.99 and 55-inch 4K Ultra HD set (RR55UD1) is £269.99. We’ll be looking to review these sets in the near future.

