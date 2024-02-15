Q Acoustics’s M40 micro-towers aim to fill your home with sound

If there’s a trend we’ve noticed in the past few years, it’s that hi-fi kit is becoming more convenient and more room-friendly. Q Acoustic’s latest speaker looks to achieve both aspirations.

The M40 is what Q Acoustics is describing as a micro-tower. Not a floorstanding speaker, but something smaller and more compact; and it offers more flexibility than a traditional floorstander with its wireless connectivity.

The M40 follows on from the M20 HD powered speaker system, and it comes armed with an array of connectivity options. There is no Wi-Fi, but there is Bluetooth 5.0 with support for SBC, AAC, aptX Low Latency, aptX and aptX-HD streaming, the latter allows for lossy Hi-Res audio streaming.

Other physical connections include two phono inputs, 3.5mm analogue jack, optical digital audio and USB inputs. There’s also a sub out for connecting a subwoofer. With those connectivity options you could connect M40 micro-tower to a game console, TV, set-top box, pre-amplified turntable and other sources. The USB input supports up to 24-bit/192kHz. These powered speakers also come with a remote control for operation.

The speakers are just 71cm tall and aren’t intended to dominate a room but to discreetly fit within the environment, with Q Acoustics hoping its micro-tower might spark a new category within the market of room friendly hi-fi kit. It packs its own amplification (200W) so you won’t need to plug in any more boxes once the M40 is set-up.

credit: Q Acoustics

They feature the C3 Continuous Curved Cone mid/bass driver that featured in the excellent 5020 standmount speaker, while high frequencies are delivered through a tweeter-at-the-top configuation for a “crisp, pure” performance.

The use of Helmholtz Pressure Equaliser technology intends to “reduce unwanted standing waves inside the cabinet”, with Q Acoustics’ proprietary Point to Point internal bracing keeping the speaker as rigid and inert as possible to avoid distortion with low frequencies. The grille is not removable and fixed to the baffle. Q Acoustics’ claims this decision minimises “disruption of sound dispersion patterns, while reducing reflections” for a smoother performance

Available in black, white, and walnut finishes, the Q Acoustics M40 are on sale now from Q Acoustics UK and US websites, as well as local independant dealers and retailers for the price of £749 / €899 / $999.