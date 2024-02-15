Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Q Acoustics’s M40 micro-towers aim to fill your home with sound

Kob Monney By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor

If there’s a trend we’ve noticed in the past few years, it’s that hi-fi kit is becoming more convenient and more room-friendly. Q Acoustic’s latest speaker looks to achieve both aspirations.

The M40 is what Q Acoustics is describing as a micro-tower. Not a floorstanding speaker, but something smaller and more compact; and it offers more flexibility than a traditional floorstander with its wireless connectivity.

The M40 follows on from the M20 HD powered speaker system, and it comes armed with an array of connectivity options. There is no Wi-Fi, but there is Bluetooth 5.0 with support for SBC, AAC, aptX Low Latency, aptX and aptX-HD streaming, the latter allows for lossy Hi-Res audio streaming.

Other physical connections include two phono inputs, 3.5mm analogue jack, optical digital audio and USB inputs. There’s also a sub out for connecting a subwoofer. With those connectivity options you could connect M40 micro-tower to a game console, TV, set-top box, pre-amplified turntable and other sources. The USB input supports up to 24-bit/192kHz. These powered speakers also come with a remote control for operation.

The speakers are just 71cm tall and aren’t intended to dominate a room but to discreetly fit within the environment, with Q Acoustics hoping its micro-tower might spark a new category within the market of room friendly hi-fi kit. It packs its own amplification (200W) so you won’t need to plug in any more boxes once the M40 is set-up.

Q Acoustics M40 Group shot
credit: Q Acoustics

They feature the C3 Continuous Curved Cone mid/bass driver that featured in the excellent 5020 standmount speaker, while high frequencies are delivered through a tweeter-at-the-top configuation for a “crisp, pure” performance.

The use of Helmholtz Pressure Equaliser technology intends to “reduce unwanted standing waves inside the cabinet”, with Q Acoustics’ proprietary Point to Point internal bracing keeping the speaker as rigid and inert as possible to avoid distortion with low frequencies. The grille is not removable and fixed to the baffle. Q Acoustics’ claims this decision minimises “disruption of sound dispersion patterns, while reducing reflections” for a smoother performance

Available in black, white, and walnut finishes, the Q Acoustics M40 are on sale now from Q Acoustics UK and US websites, as well as local independant dealers and retailers for the price of £749 / €899 / $999.

You might like…

Bose Ultra Open Earbuds offer audio and awareness at the same time

Bose Ultra Open Earbuds offer audio and awareness at the same time

Kob Monney 1 hour ago
Nvidia now worth more than Alphabet and Amazon

Nvidia now worth more than Alphabet and Amazon

Jon Mundy 5 hours ago
iPhone 16 tipped for huge AI boost

iPhone 16 tipped for huge AI boost

Jon Mundy 6 hours ago
iPlayer blow for Mac and PC users as downloads app shutters

iPlayer blow for Mac and PC users as downloads app shutters

Chris Smith 17 hours ago
Galaxy 24 update gives users the most vivid display

Galaxy 24 update gives users the most vivid display

Chris Smith 18 hours ago
PlayStation might need those Xbox exclusives after all

PlayStation might need those Xbox exclusives after all

Chris Smith 19 hours ago
Kob Monney
By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor

Kob began his career at What Hi-Fi?, starting in the dusty stockroom before rising up the ranks to join the editorial and production team as the Buyer’s Guide editor. Experienced in both magazine and …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words