PlayStation VR2 headset and controller designs officially revealed

Ryan Jones By Ryan Jones
Computing and Gaming Editor

Sony has officially revealed the design of PlayStation VR2 headset and its accompanying controllers.

The PS VR2, which is expected (but not confirmed) to launch later this year, looks to have a similar design to the PS5 console, with an all-white front and black rear. It arguably looks more inconspicuous than Sony’s original headset, although hasn’t deviated too far from the design, with an almost identical halo band sitting above the front headset.

Sony has opted for a rounder design this time round “since it is meant to have constant human contact” for the haptic feedback. The new headset will also feature a lens adjustment dial, so users can line up the panels with their eyes for an optimised view.

Remarkably, Sony claims it’s managed to slightly reduce the weight by slimming down the headset, despite fitting in a new motor for the haptic feedback.

Four cameras are also visible on the front of the PS VR2 headset, which will no doubt be used for the already confirmed inside-out tracking. This enables the headset to track your head movement without requiring external sensors.

A single cord can also be seen connected to the headset, which Sony suggests will simplify the set-up process compared to the original headset.

We also got our first proper look at the new PS VR2 controllers, featuring an ‘orb’ design that’s reminiscent of the Oculus Touch controller. We already know these controllers will copy multiple features from the PS5’s DualSense controllers, including adaptive triggers and detailed haptic feedback.

Sony hasn’t offered much more information, but Sony has already released a spec sheet, of which you can see below, in comparison to the Oculus Quest 2 and original PSVR headset.

PSVR 2Oculus Quest 2PSVR
Resolution (per eye)2000 x 20401832 x 1920960 x 1080
PanelOLEDLCDLCD
Field of view110 degrees89 degrees100 degrees
Refresh rate120Hz120Hz120Hz

The specs are very impressive, with a better resolution than the Quest 2, while also packing an OLED panel. The only major downside is that the PS VR2 isn’t wireless, requiring a cabled connection to the PS5 console.

The release date and price haven’t been confirmed just yet, but you can keep up to date with all of the latest PlayStation VR2 developments by bookmarking our hub page.

