PlayStation Days of Play 2022: The top 5 deals

Every gamer should be familiar with Sony’s Days of Play, when everyone’s favourite PlayStation games see some of their biggest price drops.

And seeing as there are just so many deals and discounts to choose from, we thought that we would save you the hassle of running through each listing individually by giving you the heads up on the best games that have had their prices slashed.

So, without wasting any more time, here are the top five deals in the PlayStation Days of Play sale.

Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart

Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart was crowned the winner of the 2021 Trusted Reviews award for the best PlayStation game, so it’s great to see its price slashed by a whopping 38%.

PS5 owners will be treated to the incredible 4K visuals that this game boasts, alongside the immersive DualSense feedback that brings your guns and weapons to life in your hands.

This is a great family-friendly title, with cinematic platforming that blends wonderfully with the vibrant and creative environments Ratchet is forced to fight through. There are also multiple pocket universes to explore that treat you to a rare item upon completion, giving older players more of an incentive to explore every nook and cranny.

Resident Evil Village

Taking a turn away from the family-friendly offerings of Ratchet and Clank, Resident Evil Village is the perfect pick for anyone looking for a bit of a fright.

This first-person horror game throws you in the deep end from the start, with the story following on a few years after the previous entry, Resident Evil Biohazard. You play as Ethan Winters, who must punch, kick and shoot his way out of spooky vampire castles and dilapidated towns filled to the brim with werewolves.

This game is packed full of action from start to finish and should please Resident Evil veterans and newcomers alike, with gorgeous graphics that shine on the latest PS5 console.

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

The Skywalker Saga is a fantastic game for everyone, offering up more content and areas to explore than what we’ve seen before from a Lego title.

Not only is there enough content to last for weeks on end, but there is a new combo-based combat system that means you can’t simply mash all the buttons to take down your enemies. And since the controls are still accessible, it means the younglings can have fun while giving the adults a little more of a challenge, with characters like C-3PO finally getting their time to shine and not being side-lined to simply opening doors.

Since it was only released this year, this is an incredible discount and is well worth it for anyone who wants a long-haul game that isn’t too challenging.

Back 4 Blood

Back 4 Blood is a fantastic co-op zombie shooter, with the same level of graphical prowess as Resident Evil without all those pesky jumpscares.

Developed by the same minds that brought us the Left 4 Dead series, you are tasked with fighting your way through a story campaign in teams of four, though you can play solo if you want. Blast through hordes of ridden — also known as zombies — while working with your team to make it to the safe room.

There is also a new deck-building system, giving you and your team the chance to add perk cards that should make your zombie-blasting experience a lot more varied.

Dying Light 2 Stay Human

Dying Light 2 Stay Human is a zombie slasher with a fun fleshed-out parkour system.

The story is simple but engaging, with a great cast of characters that have a lot more depth than one may expect for a game in this genre. The parlour platforming obviously steals the show, allowing you to leap and sprint between buildings in order to avoid the hostile horde of the undead.

This is a fantastic choice for anyone who wants to experience the high-octane thrill of a zombie game without any of the scares you’d expect from a classic horror game.