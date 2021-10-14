 large image

Trusted Reviews Awards: Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart is 2021’s Best PlayStation Game

Alastair Stevenson By Alastair Stevenson linkedin Contact via linkedin
Editor

Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart has won the Best PlayStation Game Editor’s Choice Award at the Trusted Reviews Awards 2021.

The colorful platformer and PS5 exclusive overcame Returnal, Demon’s Souls and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales to take the prize. The game is a sequel to the much beloved platformer titles first seen on the PS2.

Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart won over reviewer and Computing and Gaming Editor Ryan Jones with its quirky humour, fun gameplay and stellar visuals. The combo earned Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart an impressive 4.5/5 in our in-depth review and lead Jones to conclude:

“Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart is one of the best entries in the series yet, with gripping chaotic shootouts, exhilarating platforming, and a charming story. Thanks to the extra firepower of the PS5 there are lots of next-gen upgrades to enjoy too, from the jaw-dropping 4K visuals to the immersive DualSense feedback. This is a must-buy for PS5 owners.”

The Editor’s Choice Award winners and shortlist is decided by the team of product experts at Trusted Reviews. Every decision is based on how the games performed during lab testing and how much we enjoyed playing them.

The Trusted Reviews Awards 2021 are a week-long digital event where we celebrate the best products we’ve reviewed and coolest companies we’ve covered over the last 12 months.

Make sure to keep regularly checking back with us as we’ll be unveiling a fresh set of winners every day using the below schedule.

