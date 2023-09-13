Philips reveals flagship OLED+908 TV with prices and screen sizes announced

We first learned of the OLED+908’s existence back at Philips’ TV and Audio event in February, but now we have more details including price and availability.

It’ll come in three sizes: 55-, 65-, and 77-inch models and feature the latest OLED technology in the high brightness MLA (Micro Lens Array) OLED panel developed by LG Display, along with a sound system developed by longstanding partner Bowers & Wilkins.

The MLA OLED screen will make use of LG’s META algorithm, which offers the potential to boost the TV’s peak light output to 2100 nits, boosting HDR content, wide angle viewing as well offering more efficient energy use.

We’re now onto the 7th Gen version of Philips P5 AI processor which now boasts an “improved” V2 version of the Ambient Intelligence feature that adjusts brightness, gamma, and colour response of the screen in real time for the optimal performance to match the lightning conditions in a room.

There’s also a new RGB light sensor that measures the colour temperature of light in a room, allowing the white point of the screen image to match the real time tint of the room’s ambient lighting.

Other enhancements from the new P5 AI processor include improved edge enhancement, and better upscaling of lower-resolution content with its Smart Bit Enhancement function that reduces banding and improve retrieval of detail.

credit: Philips

Google TV OS is the interface of choice for all of Philips 2023 Ambilight TVs, which aims to offer a more personalised experience than Android TV. There has been some headway made in the stand-off between Freeview Play and Google, so we wouldn’t be surprised if there was an update after launch that joined the Freeview Play and Google TV in harmony…

The Philips OLED+908 is set up for high-end gaming too, with 4K/120Hz, VRR (HDMI VRR, AMD FreeSync, Nvidia G-Sync), ALLM, and Dolby Vision Game mode included.

The TV will also come with a new remote that can be recharged via USB-C and has been redesigned with a simpler ‘123’ hotkey as well as an integrated backlight.

Of course, it’s the price you’re most interested in, and the Philips OLED+908 will retailed for at £2999 (55-inches), £3499 (65-inches), and £4999 (77-inches), which puts it in amongst the LG G3 OLED.