Philips launches 2024 TV range with Ambilight Plus and brighter OLEDs

At its TV and audio event in Barcelona, Philips took the wraps of its upcoming TV range with new OLEDs, Mini-LEDs, and DLED TVs heading to customers later in 2024.

There is the OLED+959, what Philips considers to be its true flagship model for 2024 with its integrated Bowers & Wilkins sound system, and below that is the OLED+909.

Available in 55-, 65-, and 77-inch sizes, this OLED+ model features a 2nd gen META panel (from LG Display) for higher peak brightness with HDR content, as well as Philips’ 8th Gen P5 AI processor that comes with its new Ambient Intelligence V3 feature that can optimise the HDR performance according to the ambient light levels in a room. Whether you’re watching in a bright or dark room, Philips seems confident you’ll get an excellent picture with the OLED+909.

Integrated into the TV is a Bowers & Wilkins 3.1 sound system with slimmer 30 x 50mm drivers for “a more discreet profile without compromising on audio performance.”

Philips joins the ranks of other TV brands by offering a new version of its game bar, MEMC gaming, Dolby Vision Game mode, and support for 144Hz refresh rates. Four-sided Ambilight is available on the back of the TV for an immersive viewing experience.

Moving onto the OLED809, this screen comes in more sizes – 42-, 48-, 55-, 65- and 77-inch – and sports the same 8th Gen P5 AI processor, though the screen is an OLED EX panels rather than META screen. Peak light output is said to be 1300 nits with Ambilight made available in a three-sided version.

On this model is a 70W 2.1 – the 42-inch screen gets a 50W powered system – featuring “more accurate digital crossover” that precisely controls distribution of sound to the left and right speakers, as well as rear facing driver supported by four passive radiators to give low frequencies a boost.

Philips isn’t just focusing on OLEDs for 2024. After launching its ‘The Xtra’ branded Mini-LED TVs, they’re back again in the form of the PML9009 that comes in 55-, 65-, 75-inch, and 85-inch sizes.

The PML9009 gets the latest P5 processor, powered a “144Hz 98% DCI WCG panel” that can produce 1000 nits of brightness for HDR content. Ambilight is available in its three-sided version, and this TV will feature the new Titan OS smart TV platform, a new independent user interface that’ll support local apps such as iPlayer and ITVX and global apps like Disney+ and Netflix.

The One is back in the PUS8909, a TV created to offer premium features at an affordable price. It will be available in 43-, 50-, 55-, 65-, and 75-inch size with the P5 processor and a 144Hz WCG LCD panel.

Ambilight is provided in its three-sided form, and there’s a slight design change for the 75-inch screen, which comes with “pill” shaped feet instead of a central pedestal.

There’s no word on how much these TVs will cost, but the OLED+909 goes on sale in June alongside the PML9009, while both the OLED809 and PUS8909 ‘The One’ will hit retailers in May.