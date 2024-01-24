Philips adds new headphones and soundbars for 2024

Several new headphones were announced by Philips at its TV & Audio event in Barcelona, as well as the launch of two new soundbars.

Already revealed at CES 2024, the A6219 Go Sports headphones use Powerfoyle’s solar-cell technology to recharge themselves with indoor and outdoor light, replacing the need for batteries. The headphones is made from 35% Post Consumer Recycled (PCR) plastics, with the headphone packaging already using between 90 to 100% recycled cardboard to promote sustainable practices.

Users can monitor the charging process through the Philips Headphone app.

With an IP55 rating, the A6219 are designed to be water, sweat and dust-proof, with washable, “breathable” fabric covers for the earcups that a re filled with gel to keep ears cool on a long run.

Philips maintains you’ll be able get a great tune from this headphones’ audio performance, which makes use of the company’s “natural sound profile” that debuted with its Fidelio range, featuring an option to boost bass for those who like their low frequencies with a bit more oomph.

The A6709 are open-ear sport headphones that allow you to keep in touch with your surroundings as you listen to music. They too are rated to IP55, and battery life is 28 hours (7 per charge), with a quick charge of 15-minutes providing an hour of playback.

Next on the list is the H6509, Philips’ top model in its mid-range band of headphones. It features Hybrid noise-cancellation, with a lightweight over-ear design that places an emphasis on comfort.

The focus with these headphones is not necessarily wearing them outside but to get in on the growing popularity of using headphones with a TV. Philips has worked closely with the developers of the Titan OS that’s coming to select Philips TVs in 2024 to offer an easy method of connection, with less than 100ms of latency to ensure a synched-up listening experience.

Last, but not least, is the announcement of two new soundbars, the first being the TAB6309. This is a thin, compact soundbar designed to be matched with any Philips Ambilight TV, with its low profile of 37mm avoiding blocking the screen.

It’s similar in look to Samsung’s S800B bar and supports virtual Dolby Atmos and DTS Virtual:X to create a bigger sound from its 2.1 system. With 320W of power at its disposal it can get pretty heard (we’ve heard it), and it also comes with a wireless subwoofer that can be placed horizontally or vertically to assist its bass performance.

Connectivity is provided with HDMI eARC, optical, Aux-in and USB ports, while Bluetooth 5.3 and LE Audio offer means to connect wirelessly.

The second bar in the 2024 range is the TAB5309, another compact effort, though not as powerful (240W), and with HDMI ARC instead of eARC. It’s also compatible with DTS Virtual:X and Dolby Digital Plus soundtracks.