Our favourite mini drone is going mega cheap at Amazon

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

The ultra-popular DJI Mini 3 Fly More Combo has dropped to just £469 in Amazon’s Spring Deal Days sale.

That means you can get the compact drone, RC-N1 remote, two additional Intelligent Flight Batteries, a two-way charging hub and a shoulder bag for 20% less.

This bundle usually costs £588, meaning you could save £119 by shopping today.

The DJI Mini 3 Fly More Combo is at its lowest price yet

The DJI Mini 3 Fly More Combo is at its lowest price yet

Take flight this Spring with this fantastic deal on the DJI Mini 3 Fly More Combo. The drone bundle has been reduced from £588 to just £469 in Amazon’s sale. That’s a 20% saving when you shop today.

  • Amazon
  • Save 20%
  • £469
View Deal

This is the cheapest we’ve seen the DJI Mini 3 bundle drop since it was first listed on Amazon in 2022. If you’ve been waiting for the perfect opportunity to snap the drone up, there’s never been a better time.

Is the DJI Mini 3 worth buying? 

The DJI Mini 3 mid-flight
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Recommended

DJI's latest small drone is a winner

Pros

  • Great value as an entry-level drone
  • Stunning overall video and image quality
  • Lightweight and portable design

Cons

  • Can’t quite match the DJI Mini 3 Pro for preformance
  • Photos lose quality when cropping
  • No Active Track

The DJI Mini 3 is a sub-249g drone perfect for taking on adventures and capturing footage from unique angles.

The weight of the Mini 3 puts it in the lowest category in UK law, allowing you to fly the drone in public places and within 50m of people. In other words, you can take the Mini 3 to places larger drones simply cannot go.

Despite its small size, the DJI Mini 3 produces stunning 4K HDR video and images. There are also loads of useful features, including an up to 16m/s flight speed, automatic take-off, landing and return-to-home options and a battery that allows for 38 minutes in the air.

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive DJI Mini 3 review

Looking for a different deal? 

If you’re looking to upgrade your kit on the ground, don’t miss this £100 saving on Sony’s ZV-1F 4K vlogging camera.

The Best Amazon Spring Deal Days Offers:

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

