Our favourite mini drone is going mega cheap at Amazon

The ultra-popular DJI Mini 3 Fly More Combo has dropped to just £469 in Amazon’s Spring Deal Days sale.

That means you can get the compact drone, RC-N1 remote, two additional Intelligent Flight Batteries, a two-way charging hub and a shoulder bag for 20% less.

This bundle usually costs £588, meaning you could save £119 by shopping today.

This is the cheapest we’ve seen the DJI Mini 3 bundle drop since it was first listed on Amazon in 2022. If you’ve been waiting for the perfect opportunity to snap the drone up, there’s never been a better time.

Is the DJI Mini 3 worth buying?

DJI's latest small drone is a winner Pros Great value as an entry-level drone

Stunning overall video and image quality

Lightweight and portable design Cons Can’t quite match the DJI Mini 3 Pro for preformance

Photos lose quality when cropping

No Active Track

The DJI Mini 3 is a sub-249g drone perfect for taking on adventures and capturing footage from unique angles.

The weight of the Mini 3 puts it in the lowest category in UK law, allowing you to fly the drone in public places and within 50m of people. In other words, you can take the Mini 3 to places larger drones simply cannot go.

Despite its small size, the DJI Mini 3 produces stunning 4K HDR video and images. There are also loads of useful features, including an up to 16m/s flight speed, automatic take-off, landing and return-to-home options and a battery that allows for 38 minutes in the air.

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive DJI Mini 3 review.

