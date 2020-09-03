Nvidia RTX 3080 embarrasses RTX 2080 Ti in 4K Doom Eternal demo

Nvidia revealed the GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card earlier this week, and has now posted a 4K Doom Eternal demo to demonstrate the incredible power of this next-gen GPU.

The video shows side-by-side footage of both the Nvidia RTX 3080 and Nvidia RTX 2080 Ti running Doom Eternal in 4K at max settings.

An FPS indicator shows the RTX 2080 Ti hits a frame-rate performance between 80fps and 110fps, which is very respectable given the Ultra HD resolution. However, the RTX 3080 frankly embarrassed the former GeForce flagship during the demo, seemingly hitting between 110fps and a whopping 180fps.

That’s a jaw-dropping performance, and is unheard of for 4K gaming before today. However, these frame rate scores are plucked from Nvidia’s own overlay frame-rate counter, and doesn’t tell us what the average performance is likely to be.

Nvidia also didn’t provide any details on the specs used for the gaming computers other than the graphics card. We assume they used identical builds for both demos, but it would still be very useful to see what kind of processor they used to achieve such an incredible performance. We’ve reached out to Nvidia for more details on this.

We also don’t know whether Nvidia used DLSS, which is the company’s AI-powered upscaling technology that can give the frame-rate performance a serious boost. All we really know, other than the GPU, is that Nvidia used max graphics settings and did not activate HDR.

Take nothing away from the RTX 3080 though, this was an amazing showcase of the potential performance of the next-gen graphics card. And even if your specific rig won’t be able to hit the same heights as this Doom Eternal demo, it still demonstrates how much more powerful the RTX 3080 is than the Nvidia RTX 2080 Ti.

And don’t forget, the RTX 3080 will be £500 cheaper than the flagship Turing card when it launches on 17th September, well and truly sending the RTX 2080 Ti to the retirement home.

