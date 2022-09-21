What is Portal RTX? Everything you need to know

Nvidia recently unveiled two new GPUs in its RTX 4000 Series. But the company didn’t stop there, announcing Portal RTX.

What is Portal RTX?

Portal was originally developed by Valve and debuted in 2007, making a name for itself as one of the most iconic and recognisable games. You play as Chell and are tasked with completing various tasks and puzzles with portal technology, set out by the stern robot GLaDOS.

Now, thanks to the advancements made in the gaming world, Nvidia is releasing Portal RTX, which is a reimagining of the classic game with full ray tracing capabilities.

The company did this by using Nvidia RTX Remix, which allows developers to add ray tracing into a game with just a few clicks, meaning that games that we thought were unmoddable can be updated and remastered with new gaming software, like ray tracing.

According to the company, every frame of gameplay has been updated with ray tracing and new high-resolution physically based textures, with new models that are evocative of the originals.

Portal RTX also makes the most out of the RTX 4000 exclusive feature DLSS 3, which allows users to boost frame rates and keep a high resolution without overstraining the GPU. DLSS 3 offers up to 4x the performance of brute-force rendering, meaning that Portal RTX should run smoothly, provided users are using the latest RTX 4000 Series GPU.

However, you’ll need to make sure you own an RTX 4000 GPU in order to benefit from these upgrades. Right now, Nvidia has only announced the RTX 4090 and RTX 4080, although more GPUs in the family are expected to arrive in 2023 and beyond.

If you want to see the trailer for Portal RTX, just click the link below. The game will launch in November and will be a free DLC to Portal owners.