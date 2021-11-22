 large image

New Google Pixel 6a renders show a very compact phone

Gemma Ryles
New renders have appeared alleging to show off the hotly rumoured Google Pixel 6a.

Google latest phone releases, the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, showed off the company’s technical prowess, with the new Google Tensor chip and a completely overhauled design.

But now there’s news of another Google phone on the horizon. First leaked on Twitter and then reported on by 91Mobiles, several crisp 5K renders of the Pixel 6a have surfaced, alongside a 360-degree video.

The Pixel 6a will be the newest addition to the a-series lineup of phones, which are usually mid-range in terms of price and offer fewer features than the most recent flagships.

The Pixel 6a will have a 6.2-inch OLED display with a single punch-hole camera. While there’s not a fingerprint scanner on the outside of the phone, it’s possible that there is an in-display sensor, similar to the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro.

It will also feature a USB-C port for charging, with the volume and power buttons located on the right side, according to the leaks. The phone measures 152.2 x 71.8 x 8.7mm, which is on the smaller side, but will be a good alternative for those looking for a smaller Pixel than the 158.6 x 74.8 x 8.9mm Pixel 6.

Google Pixel 6a
Credit: 91Mobiles

In terms of what’s missing, there is no headphone jack featured in the renders, which would make the Pixel 6a the first mid-range Google smartphone to come without one, so you’ll need a pair of Bluetooth earbuds handy.

In terms of looks, it has a similar design to the other two recent smartphones, with the same black camera strip on the back. The renders show that the phone will also have a glass back and a dual-tone finish.

There has been no word on when the Pixel 6a will hit shelves, but since the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro only came out in October, it’s fair to say we could be waiting a couple of months before Google announces any launch dates.

Gemma Ryles
By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Gemma joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Leeds Beckett University with a Journalism degree.
