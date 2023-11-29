Netflix nabs Grand Theft Auto trilogy in biggest gaming heist yet

Netflix has confirmed its biggest gaming coup yet. The Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy is coming to mobile devices next month.

Grand Theft Auto III, Vice City and San Andreas will become available to Netflix subscribers on December 14 at no extra cost.

The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition is among the most celebrated open world series in the history of gaming will be available within the Netflix mobile app, while Netflix subscribers will be able to download them as standalone titles from the App Store or Google Play.

While Netflix has been beefing up its gaming offerings consistently this year, this is clearly the highest profile addition to the library yet. There’s more than 80 games available via the service, which are all available as part of a membership.

It’s unclear how well Netflix Games have been doing since their launch in 2021, but the company has made a number of enhancements in 2023.

The company is testing cloud streaming technology in some countries, which is enabling games to be played on television sets as well as on mobile. You can also use your smartphone as a game controller when playing on a television set.

Netflix is continuing to add game developers to its roster, and the creative head at Halo developer 343 Industries recently joined to help it create a AAA title of its own.

A report in August 2022 suggested that 99% of subscribers were ignoring Netflix’s push into gaming, but that was quite some time ago, and Netflix has developed its offerings significantly since then.

This isn’t the only big GTA related news this month. Rockstar is reportedly planning to show of the first trailer for Grand Theft Auto VI later this month.