Netflix Games hit TV and desktop and Brits have first dibs

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Netflix has confirmed it is expanding its video games library to more devices, including TVs, PCs and Macs.

The change has been in the works since the company introduced a dedicated controller app for iPhone last week and now Netflix is confirming the broadening of availability.

Right now it’s a limited beta test for users in the UK and Canada. A small number of members on selected TV will get access first. In the next few weeks, the tease will expand at Netflix.com on “supported browsers.”

While the mobile controller will be used for TV games, the browser versions rely on the trusty keyboard and mouse (or trackpad). At the time of writing, we’re not seeing an Android version of the Game Controller app.

The two games part of the initial test are Oxenfree (from Night School Studio, a Netflix Game Studio) and Molehew’s Mining Adventure, which is described as a gem-mining arcade game. The former is described as: “A fun night partying takes a supernatural turn for the teens of Camena Hight. Unlock the mysteries of a ghostly ridge in this choice-driven thriller.”

Netflix says the supported TVs are: Amazon Fire TV Streaming Media Players, Chromecast with Google TV, LG TVs, Nvidia Shield TV, Roku devices and TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, and Walmart ONN. Users will be able to pair their mobile controller by scanning an QR code on the TV screen.

“By making games available on more devices, we hope to make games even easier to play for our members around the world,” the company said in a blog post. “While we’re still very early in our games journey, we’re excited to bring joy to members with games. We look forward to hearing feedback from our beta testers and sharing more as we continue on the road ahead.”

