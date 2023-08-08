Netflix Game Controller app confirms TV expansion

Netflix’s expansion into video games is about to hit the biggest screen in the house, and the streaming giant has just launched the controller app to go with.

Netflix games – of which there are currently more than 60 – are currently only playable on mobile devices, but the controller app will soon be able to pair with its Netflix counterpart on TVs.

Right now the app is available to download for iPhone and iPad, presumably with an Android option to follow at some point in the near future. The app is useless right now, but arrives in preparation for syncing with the standard Netflix apps on TVs.

The screenshot (below) provided within the listing shows a very basic interface that shows a directional button (the type you just hold your thumb on and move) as well as A, B, X and Y buttons and a menu option.

“Coming soon to Netflix. Play games on your TV with the Netflix Game Controller. This Game Controller app pairs with your TV and allows you to play games on Netflix using your phone or mobile device,” the pithy App Store listing says.

Right now most of the games available on Netflix have been more mobile-centric and titles you may find on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store. However, both tvOS and Google TV devices offer those game too, so there’s no reason Netflix shouldn’t do the same for those folks who’d prefer to gather around the larger screen.

The launch of the controller app has been in the pipeline for a while now. Back in March, code was spotted within the main Netflix app. The string informed users: “A game on your TV needs a controller to play. Do you want to use this phone as a game controller?”

Whether Netflix has pivoted from including the controller in the main app, to a separate app remains to be seen. Anyway, Netflix games are coming to your TV app soon, and this confirms it.