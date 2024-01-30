Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Marantz’s Cinema 30 is its the most refined AVR yet

Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor

Marantz has given us our first proper look of its Cinema 30 AVR, and like the Cinema 50, it’s a gorgeous-looking AV receiver.

Marantz says the Cinema 30 is built around a symmetrical, monolithic amplifier, which is says is the “most advanced amplifier layout available in the AVR category.” The amplifier channel is mounted on a separate PCB that’s exactly opposite the power supplies, “delivering remarkably clean and instantaneous low-distortion power.”

There are 11 channels of onboard amplification ensure enough output to support a wide range of speaker configurations for immersive audio. The Cinema 30 also features 13.4-channel onboard processing, with a selectable pre-amp mode that allows for an external power amplification to be added.

All digital and analogue signals goes through the Marantz HDAM SA-2 pre-amplifier, to give audio the 2characteristic warmth and musicality” expected from any Marantz audio product.

Combining SHARC dual DSP chipset and 32-bit ESS Sabre DAC with dedicated jitter reduction, the Cinema 30 can decode and process audio from high resolution stereo to immersive including, which includes support for Dolby Atmos, IMAX Enhanced, DTS:X Pro, and Auro 3D.

Marantz CINEMA 30 product
credit: Marantz

To optimise the audio for the room the Cinema 30 is in, there’s Audyssey MultEQ XT32 as well as Dirac Live calibration, although the latter is an optional addition. If you do choose to employ the services of Dirac Live, the Dirac Live Bass Control that allows for “fully optimised low frequency integration” with up to four independent subwoofers.

Connectivity includes seven HDMI inputs that support 8K video, as well as multiple analogue (seven) and digital inputs, with two digital coaxial and two digital optical included.

There’s HEOS integration to help build a multi-room ecosystem throughout the house, as well as wireless streaming with the likes of Spotify Connect, AirPlay 2, and Bluetooth integrated into the AVR. Alexa, Google, and HomePod voice assistants are also compatible for those who want to add smarts to the range of features that the Cinema 30 can offer.

Arriving in silver and black colourways, Marantz Cinema 30 is available now (30th January, 2024), and it’s available to buy from Marantz’s website and £3900 / $4500 / €4,500. Somewhat confusingly, Marantz’s model designation goes down in terms of how advanced it is, so the Cinema 50 slimline AVR is the more affordable of the two.

