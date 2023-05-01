Verdict

The Marantz Cinema 50 combines a hardcore home cinema spec with a chic, contemporary design. Features include future-proofed 4K 120Hz HDMI inputs, a sharp new user interface, and bullet proof HEOS multiroom Hi-res streaming. Ultimately though, it’s the amp’s gorgeous musicality and dynamic delivery that has us holding two thumbs enthusiastically aloft.

Pros Chic, contemporary design

4K 120Hz HDMI support

Warm, musical performance Cons No front-mounted HDMI port

Expensive

Key Features Picture standards IMAX Enhanced certification

Streaming Support for HEOS streaming and multiroom

Calibration Audyssey MultEQ XT32 calibration

Introduction

Marantz lays claim to the high-end of home cinema with the luxuriously equipped Cinema 50, a powerful Dolby Atmos amplifier with a sense of style.

The Cinema 50 ushers in a new era for Marantz’s home theatre aspirations. The brand’s traditional fascia design, with curvaceous edges, has been retired. Adopting design cues established by Marantz Hi-Fi separates, the new look is sharp and modernistic.

It’s different beneath the hood too. There’s a reworked HEOS network module, which has enabled a sharp user interface, future proof HDMI connectivity and nine channels of 110W (into 8 Ohms) muscle.

If you’ve been holding back from replacing a pre-Dolby Atmos AV receiver, this beauty might be the beast that finally convinces you to upgrade.

Availability UK RRP: £1700

USA RRP: $2500

Europe RRP: €2000

Canada RRP: CA$3300

Australia TBC

The Cinema 50 is available priced at £1,700. Stateside you can expect to pick one up for $2,500. Note that in the US, the Cinema Series are all AV receivers. In the UK and Europe, they are AV amplifiers, with the exception of a special DAB edition of the Cinema 60.

The model on test here is positioned just below the Cinema 40, an 11.4 channel 125 watts AV amp, and above the seven channel, 100-watts per channel Cinema 60. The brand’s Cinema Series entry-level model is the 50W Cinema 70.

Design

Stylish, contemporary design

4K 120Hz/ 8K HDMI support

11.4 preouts

Inspired by the dress sense of Marantz’s two-channel amplifiers, the Model 30 and Model 40n, this Cinema Series newcomer features square, symmetrical edges and a stylised textured finish. Available in black or silver gold finishes, it’s probably the first AV amp I’ve seen in an age that could be described as elegant, despite its 13.5kg bulk.

The front fascia features volume and source selection knobs, positioned either side of the traditional Marantz porthole display. In truth, this isn’t the most useful of displays, particularly if you try to use it to navigate the various menus, but it’s clear enough to confirm sources and volume control. That said, the small porthole isn’t overly distracting in the dark room, so you won’t feel the need to mute the display completely.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The amp comes with a slim, well made remote control. A backlight button, positioned on the right edge, illuminates the keys for dark room use.

For those who prefer a more hands-on approach, there’s a pull-down fascia flap that offers some more on-board controls, plus a USB-A connection and mic setup jack. However, there’s no front-mounted HDMI input on this model, so no easy hook-up of local gear (laptops, game systems and so on).

Rear connectivity compensates though. There are six HDMI inputs, plus three outputs, one eARC/ARC compatible, a secondary monitor output for a projector, and a third to support Zone 2.

All HDMI inputs support 4K 120Hz / 8K as standard. The amp also upscales lesser sources, if required. HDR support covers Dolby Vision and HDR10+, and there’s ALLM (auto low latency mode) pass-through.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Additional ports include four digital audio inputs (divided between coaxial and optical), five analogue inputs, phono for a vinyl record deck, and four subwoofer outputs.

If you ever hanker to upgrade, there’s also a full 11.4 bank of preouts, including a stereo Zone two output. Wireless support covers Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and AirPlay 2, while streaming and multiroom are courtesy of the HEOS platform. A pair of rear-mounted Wi-Fi, Bluetooth antennas screw in left and right.

To integrate the amp with an electric screen, there’s also a 12v trigger, plus an RS-232c port.

Features

Audssey MultEQ XT32 calibration

HD interface

As you would expect of any AV amp worth its salt, room calibration is part of the deal. Here EQ is handled by Audyssey MultEQ XT32, and executed as part of the initial setup routine. There’s a Audyssey standard microphone provided for the task.

Able to measure and aggregate up to eight listening positions, this iteration of Audyssey improves staging and sonic clarity by taking into account your viewing room’s characteristics.

It works out the distance to your listening position, sets channel levels and implements filtering to compensate for any acoustical nasties you may have. The amp certainly sounds better after this routine has been executed.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The Cinema 50 also works with Audyssey’s Windows PC-based software package, MultEQ-X, but this requires a licence to use. You’ll be able to take room calibration to another level entirely with the Dirac Live calibration update that become available in March – your local Marantz dealer can undertake this for you.

Like most users, I stuck with the regular Audyssey MultEQ XT32.

Usability is good. The amp’s updated UI looks as fresh as the improved cabinetry. Overall navigation is fast and intuitive.

An Info button on the remote control provides at a glance info on the source signal, active channels and codec, and the effect of any post processing mode. You can also call up HDR, resolution and colour space details.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Performance

Spacious delivery

Musical performance

Subtle, dynamic, melodious, expansive – all these adjectives can be applied to the Cinema 50. This Marantz delivers everything I hope to hear in a high end home theatre amp. It’s a gourmet popcorn machine, and I must confess to a tingle of excitement every time it sprung to life.

The brand has long enjoyed an enviable reputation amongst music lovers for its two channel amplifiers, but when it comes to home cinema, Marantz has largely played wingman to stablemate Denon.

On this evidence, that should soon change. This powerhouse can thrill just as effortlessly when it comes to blockbusters, movie soundtracks benefiting from layers of musical nuance.

Marantz’s signature HDAM amplification circuitry is rightfully noted for its characteristically warm tonality. This obviously serves the amp well when in two channel mode. The temptation to post process stereo to every channel is high though, simply because it sounds so nice.

The real excitement comes from native multichannel content. Object placement and panning is seamless, reinforcing the illusion of being cocooned in sound. Bass delivery is fast and profound, adding a guttural kick to Tom Cruise’s Hornet jet fighter in Top Gun: Maverick.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The Fire TV Dolby Vision and Atmos demo of a white water kayaker, is a great example of just how seamlessly the Cinema 50 knits its channels together – listen out as a huge wave rolls overhead from the rear!

The Cinema 50 is supreme with Dolby Atmos music, not just when it comes to the placement of objects, but in its heartfelt delivery. The Avatar the Way of Water soundtrack (available in Dolby Atmos, on Tidal), becomes a soaring, emotional listen.

Into the Water from the Simon Franglen score, tugs at the heartstrings with high frequency finesse, while ‘Happiness is Simple’, with galloping percussion propelling the midrange, has rhythm to spare.

There’s an intriguing menu of audio modes and post processing options on offer: Movie, Music, Game and Pure, plus Auro 3D, Auro 2D surround, multichannel stereo, regular stereo, Dolby Digital, Dolby surround, and DTS Neural X. The latter is particularly good for content that’s two channel at source.

Should you buy it? You’re looking to upgrade an older AV receiver: If you own a pre-Dolby Atmos AVR with out-dated HDMI connectivity, this Marantz more than warrants the investment. HD and regular 5.1 still scratches your home cinema itch: Save your cash until you’re ready to upgrade the rest of your home theatre.

Final Thoughts The Cinema 50 is a hugely impressive AV amp from a brand perhaps not best known for home cinema. It’s well equipped, with provision for both 8k sources (which may become a thing at some point) and 4k 120Hz, which is significant for gamers with next-gen consoles. It’s also one of the few AV amplifiers out there right now which is a genuine head-turner when it comes to design and build quality. Ultimately though, it’s the sound of the Cinema 50 that provides the most compelling reason to upgrade. The Cinema 50 is a nigh on perfect home cinema performer. Trusted Score

FAQs Does the Marantz Cinema 50 support Dirac calibration? An update in March 2023 should have added Dirac Live support to the Cinema 50, though for the full software package you’ll need to buy a license from Dirac.

Full specs ‹ UK RRP USA RRP EU RRP CA RRP Manufacturer Size (Dimensions) Weight Integrated phono stage Amplifier Type Ports Connectivity Colours Frequency Range Amplification Stated Power Remote Control Bluetooth Marantz Cinema 50 £1700 $2500 €2000 CA$3300 Marantz 442 x 404 x 165 MM 13.5 KG Yes AV 6 x HDMI inputs, 3 x HDMI outputs, 5 x analog, 2 x digital inputs, 4 x subwoofer outputs, USB-A, Ethernet Wi-Fi, Bluetooth Black – Hz Class AB 680 W Yes Yes ›

