Madden NFL 24 to hit Game Pass in time for Super Bowl Sunday

As Microsoft reportedly prepares to break historical precedent and risk alienating Xbox owners by bringing Xbox exclusives to PS5, the company is also busy improving the Game Pass line-up for those loyal to the platform.

Today the company announced February’s initial crop of games for Game Pass subscribers, headlined by EA Sports Madden NFL 24.

On February 8, just three days before the real world Super Bowl, the classic American Football SIM will arrive on Game Pass (PC or Ultimate) via EA Play.

It’s common for Madden to hit Game Pass just before the Super Bowl, perhaps in order for gamers to capitalise on Super Bowl mania and before the NFL itself goes to bed for six months. This is ideal if you’re hosting a Super Bowl party and need an activity before the game starts at 11:30 UK time.

“Get ready to light it up in Madden NFL 24 with EA Play. PC Game Pass or Ultimate members can start your season on February 8, 2024, when it joins The Play List, and from then until March 8, you’ll also score an Ultimate Team Supercharge Pack,” Microsoft says in the blog post announcing the release.

Elsewhere, if you’re planning a romantic Valentine’s Day, Resident Evil 3 becomes available on February 13. This is the 2020 remake of the zombie survival game set in Raccoon City. This reimagining went over really well with fans of the series.

Also available as part of February’s drop is Anuchard (from Today), Train Sim World 4 (from Feb 7), Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night (returning game / Feb 14), A Little To The Left (Feb 15), Plate Up (Feb 15) and Return to Grace (Feb 20).

Microsoft also wants to remind you that MLB The Show 24 is coming to Game Pass on Day One. That’s March 19.