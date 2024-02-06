Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Madden NFL 24 to hit Game Pass in time for Super Bowl Sunday

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

As Microsoft reportedly prepares to break historical precedent and risk alienating Xbox owners by bringing Xbox exclusives to PS5, the company is also busy improving the Game Pass line-up for those loyal to the platform.

Today the company announced February’s initial crop of games for Game Pass subscribers, headlined by EA Sports Madden NFL 24.

Ninja dual-basket air fryer for over £100 off

Ninja dual-basket air fryer for over £100 off

Ninja Air Fryer AF300UK has a massive 7.6L capacity and dual basket capabilities. You can get a certified refurbished model for a bit discount right now.

  • eBay
  • RRP: £219.99
  • £116.10
View Deal

On February 8, just three days before the real world Super Bowl, the classic American Football SIM will arrive on Game Pass (PC or Ultimate) via EA Play.

It’s common for Madden to hit Game Pass just before the Super Bowl, perhaps in order for gamers to capitalise on Super Bowl mania and before the NFL itself goes to bed for six months. This is ideal if you’re hosting a Super Bowl party and need an activity before the game starts at 11:30 UK time.

“Get ready to light it up in Madden NFL 24 with EA Play. PC Game Pass or Ultimate members can start your season on February 8, 2024, when it joins The Play List, and from then until March 8, you’ll also score an Ultimate Team Supercharge Pack,” Microsoft says in the blog post announcing the release.

Elsewhere, if you’re planning a romantic Valentine’s Day, Resident Evil 3 becomes available on February 13. This is the 2020 remake of the zombie survival game set in Raccoon City. This reimagining went over really well with fans of the series.

Also available as part of February’s drop is Anuchard (from Today), Train Sim World 4 (from Feb 7), Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night (returning game / Feb 14), A Little To The Left (Feb 15), Plate Up (Feb 15) and Return to Grace (Feb 20).

Microsoft also wants to remind you that MLB The Show 24 is coming to Game Pass on Day One. That’s March 19.

You might like…

The US sports streaming landscape is about to change dramatically

The US sports streaming landscape is about to change dramatically

Chris Smith 8 mins ago
The 512GB iPhone 13 just had a major price crash

The 512GB iPhone 13 just had a major price crash

Jessica Gorringe 2 hours ago
How to watch Super Bowl 58: Stream Chiefs vs 49ers live in the UK for free

How to watch Super Bowl 58: Stream Chiefs vs 49ers live in the UK for free

Chris Smith 2 hours ago
Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra leak suggests strong ROG Phone 8 link

Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra leak suggests strong ROG Phone 8 link

Jon Mundy 11 hours ago
YouTube will make an app for Apple Vision Pro after all

YouTube will make an app for Apple Vision Pro after all

Jon Mundy 15 hours ago
Galaxy S24 Ultra display isn’t ‘washed out’ just more accurate, Samsung says

Galaxy S24 Ultra display isn’t ‘washed out’ just more accurate, Samsung says

Chris Smith 1 day ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words