How to watch Super Bowl 58: Stream Chiefs vs 49ers live in the UK for free

How to watch Super Bowl 58 live in the UK: The NFL showcase sees defending champions the Kansas City Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers. Here’s how to watch live in the UK.

The NFL Super Bowl is taking place in Las Vegas, Nevada this year with Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs looking to retain the championship won last year and secure a third title in five years when they’ll have made four Super Bowl appearances.

Even with Taylor Swift likely to be cheering on her boyfriend, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, from an executive box the reigning champs are facing a tough evening’s work.

The San Francisco 49ers are back at the big dance for the first time since losing to the Chiefs in the 2020 Super Bowl. Leading the way is behind QB Brock Purdy is the sensational offensive trio of running back Christian McCaffrey, tight end George Kittle and receiver Deebo Samuel.

An enthralling battle, with the Chiefs chasing history and the 49ers seeking revenge, awaits. So here’s how to watch Super Bowl on the best TV, best smartphone or best laptop you have in the house. Or any device for that matter.

Super Bowl: Chiefs vs 49ers start time

A long night awaits. Super Bowl LVIII begins at 3:30pm Pacific Time at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Sunday February 4. That’s 11:30pm UK time.

How to watch the Super Bowl in the UK

If you’re looking to watch for free, you can tune in on ITV 1 and the ITV X streaming service from 10:45pm on Sunday February 4.

This year, Brits will have a special treat with DAZN hosting the full feed from American television, meaning all of the famous Super Bowl commercials and trailers will be aired on UK soil. You’ll also get the full half-time show starring Usher as the centrepiece attraction this year. This might a nice way to entice less avid NFL fans to get involved with the live stream and the Super Bowl party/

For just £0.99 you can sign up for NFL Game Pass UK today.

Existing Sky Sports customers can watch Super Bowl LVIII on Sky Sports NFL and Sky Sports Main Event from 10pm on Sunday February 4. You can sign-up for a Now pass and watch Sky Sports channels from £11.99 a day or £34.99 a month.

Watch safely with a VPN

If you regularly watch live sports online, you can boost your online privacy within a virtual private network (VPN). This works by masking your IP address from would-be snoops and wrongdoers. You can read our guide to the best VPNs before streaming the games.