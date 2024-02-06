Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to watch Super Bowl 58: Stream Chiefs vs 49ers live in the UK for free

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

How to watch Super Bowl 58 live in the UK: The NFL showcase sees defending champions the Kansas City Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers. Here’s how to watch live in the UK.

The NFL Super Bowl is taking place in Las Vegas, Nevada this year with Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs looking to retain the championship won last year and secure a third title in five years when they’ll have made four Super Bowl appearances.

Even with Taylor Swift likely to be cheering on her boyfriend, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, from an executive box the reigning champs are facing a tough evening’s work.

The San Francisco 49ers are back at the big dance for the first time since losing to the Chiefs in the 2020 Super Bowl. Leading the way is behind QB Brock Purdy is the sensational offensive trio of running back Christian McCaffrey, tight end George Kittle and receiver Deebo Samuel.

An enthralling battle, with the Chiefs chasing history and the 49ers seeking revenge, awaits. So here’s how to watch Super Bowl on the best TV, best smartphone or best laptop you have in the house. Or any device for that matter.

Super Bowl: Chiefs vs 49ers start time

A long night awaits. Super Bowl LVIII begins at 3:30pm Pacific Time at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Sunday February 4. That’s 11:30pm UK time.

How to watch the Super Bowl in the UK

If you’re looking to watch for free, you can tune in on ITV 1 and the ITV X streaming service from 10:45pm on Sunday February 4.

This year, Brits will have a special treat with DAZN hosting the full feed from American television, meaning all of the famous Super Bowl commercials and trailers will be aired on UK soil. You’ll also get the full half-time show starring Usher as the centrepiece attraction this year. This might a nice way to entice less avid NFL fans to get involved with the live stream and the Super Bowl party/

For just £0.99 you can sign up for NFL Game Pass UK today.

Existing Sky Sports customers can watch Super Bowl LVIII on Sky Sports NFL and Sky Sports Main Event from 10pm on Sunday February 4. You can sign-up for a Now pass and watch Sky Sports channels from £11.99 a day or £34.99 a month.

Watch safely with a VPN

If you regularly watch live sports online, you can boost your online privacy within a virtual private network (VPN). This works by masking your IP address from would-be snoops and wrongdoers. You can read our guide to the best VPNs before streaming the games.

You might like…

Best 4K TV 2024: Our favourite sets to buy right now

Best 4K TV 2024: Our favourite sets to buy right now

Kob Monney 4 days ago
Best TV 2024: The best affordable and premium sets

Best TV 2024: The best affordable and premium sets

Kob Monney 4 days ago
Best 4K Monitor 2024: Our five favourite high-resolution monitors

Best 4K Monitor 2024: Our five favourite high-resolution monitors

Gemma Ryles 10 months ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words