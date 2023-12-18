MacBook Air (2024): Everything we know so far about the M3-powered laptop

2023 was a big year for the MacBook Air, literally, with a new 15-inch model introduced to the range. Since then, Apple has announced the M3 series of chips but it isn’t yet official for the MacBook Air. Here’s what we know about the laptop expected to come in 2024.

The first edition of the M2 MacBook Air in 2022 brought the first redesign of the popular student laptop range since the transition to Apple Silicon, ditching the look that had featured on Intel models as well as the M1 version. It ditched the wedge, brought the notch to the Air and boosted specs with that M2 chip onboard.

In 2024, we’re expecting the already-announced M3 chip to debut on the MacBook Air but it is yet to be confirmed by Apple itself. In this guide, we’re going to get into all the key rumours, reports and speculation surrounding the MacBook Air (2024).

Apple is releasing more frequent updates than ever, with such a wide range of products. We just had the October event where we saw the M3 series revealed and debut on across the iMac and MacBook Pro.

For the MacBook Air (2024), a March release date is expected (via Bloomberg). The report comes from the most trusted Apple reporter around, Mark Gurman. Gurman touts that two new models codenamed J613 and J615, will debut. These represent the 13-inch and 15-inch versions of the Air.

Apple TV+ The Home of Apple Originals. Enjoy star-studded, award-winning series, films, and more. Grab your 7 day free trial now. Apple

7 day free trial

£6.99 p/m Sign up

What we know so far

In terms of what to expect from the MacBook Air (2024), there isn’t all that much to get excited about. According to Gurman, the main change will be the swapping out of the M2 chip in the 13-inch and 15-inch models for the new M3.

We’re yet to have the chance to test the new M3 in either of the new devices it is currently available on, those being the iMac and the 14-inch MacBook Pro, but most signs have pointed towards an incremental upgrade rather than something game-changing. And, that looks to be it, there are few rumours pointing to any kind of redesign, display upgrade or otherwise. Not even new colours have been suggested as of yet.

What we want to see

More vibrant colour options

It seems likely that almost nothing is going to change with the M3 MacBook Air (2024) other than the chip but this feels like another neat addition that could come, potentially because it’s the easiest to implement.

MacBook Air 15-inch – Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

And, we’re talking about more interesting colours. You can only get the current Air range in Midnight, Starlight, Space Grey and Silver. They aren’t exactly colours that scream personality. The likes of the iMac and iPad Air offer far more vibrant blues, greens, pinks, reds, purples, oranges and more. As a laptop firmly aimed at students, it needs to brighten things up a bit.

More ports

Again, it seems likely the chassis will remain unchanged in 2024 but we are holding out for an additional port or two. The Thunderbolt 4 port is wonderfully versatile but Apple saw the necessity for more options with the MacBook Pro and brought a solid selection of ports back to the range. Apple loves saying how good its laptops are for creators, so give the Air some improved media port options at least.

An OLED display

This would be a big upgrade for the MacBook Air and would put it ahead of the MacBook Pro model’s expected adoption of OLED technology in the coming years. But Windows laptops are adding OLED panels left, right and centre, with even picks cheaper than £700/$700 managing to cram in the luscious and bright displays. The M2 MacBook Air display is by no means bad but it is a simple IPS panel when OLED is becoming widespread in this category now. Apple shouldn’t leave it behind.