Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Loewe’s multi.room amp is the bridge between old and new hi-fi

Kob Monney By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor

Loewe has announced its first ever multi-room amplifier, and it has a name that you’ll easily remember: multi.room amp.

Yes that’s right, multi-room with a full stop in the middle. We won’t try to understand it, but it follows on from the announcement of the radio.frequency in October 2023.

We’d seen both products at IFA 2023, with the amplifier expected to arrive by the end of the year, and it looks like that will be the case with it launching in retailers for £999 / €999.

Loewe Multi room amp front
credit: Loewe

But let’s get stuck into what the amplifier offers. It’s designed to act as a bridge between “analogue, passive speakers, and modern, smart-home solutions.” It’s a 1200 watt Class D amplifier that features a switchable mono/stereo operation to suite your set-up.

You’ll be able to use that amplification to power the likes of record players, CD players, subwoofers and other digital sources through its range of connections that includes RCA and USB. It also comes with two network ports for LAN integration, bringing up the possibility of a daisy-chain configuration. A HDMI ARC with HDMI-CEC opens this amplifier up to be used with a TV.

What else is there? Well it wouldn’t be a “modern” amplifier if it didn’t have wireless connectivity. The multi.room amp is compatible with the likes of Apple AirPlay, Spotify Connect, Google Cast and DTS Play-Fi, the latter useful for those who want to set up a compatible wireless home cinema system. Bluetooth is also included for streaming from mobile devices, and Loewe’s Wireless Digital Audiolink allows for multi-channel home cinema support too.

With onboard controls and a the packaged remote control, there are two ways of operating the multi.room amp

Celebrating its 100th year in 2023, we expect there to be more to come from Loewe in 2024 as it continues to bring more products to the market.

You might like…

iPhone 16 tipped to feature new button and camera layouts

iPhone 16 tipped to feature new button and camera layouts

Jon Mundy 39 mins ago
Samsung Display tip suggests foldable iPhone in the works

Samsung Display tip suggests foldable iPhone in the works

Jon Mundy 21 hours ago
Google loses to Epic in antitrust case

Google loses to Epic in antitrust case

Jon Mundy 1 day ago
iOS 17.2 lands with Journal app, new skills for Messages, Action Button and Camera

iOS 17.2 lands with Journal app, new skills for Messages, Action Button and Camera

Chris Smith 2 days ago
Beeper Mini is back, but can the iMessage app Apple hates stay alive?

Beeper Mini is back, but can the iMessage app Apple hates stay alive?

Chris Smith 2 days ago
Apple’s plan to ‘simplify’ the iPad range sounds like a half measure

Apple’s plan to ‘simplify’ the iPad range sounds like a half measure

Chris Smith 2 days ago
Kob Monney
By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor

Kob began his career at What Hi-Fi?, starting in the dusty stockroom before rising up the ranks to join the editorial and production team as the Buyer’s Guide editor. Experienced in both magazine and …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words