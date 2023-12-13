Loewe’s multi.room amp is the bridge between old and new hi-fi

Loewe has announced its first ever multi-room amplifier, and it has a name that you’ll easily remember: multi.room amp.

Yes that’s right, multi-room with a full stop in the middle. We won’t try to understand it, but it follows on from the announcement of the radio.frequency in October 2023.

We’d seen both products at IFA 2023, with the amplifier expected to arrive by the end of the year, and it looks like that will be the case with it launching in retailers for £999 / €999.

credit: Loewe

But let’s get stuck into what the amplifier offers. It’s designed to act as a bridge between “analogue, passive speakers, and modern, smart-home solutions.” It’s a 1200 watt Class D amplifier that features a switchable mono/stereo operation to suite your set-up.

You’ll be able to use that amplification to power the likes of record players, CD players, subwoofers and other digital sources through its range of connections that includes RCA and USB. It also comes with two network ports for LAN integration, bringing up the possibility of a daisy-chain configuration. A HDMI ARC with HDMI-CEC opens this amplifier up to be used with a TV.

What else is there? Well it wouldn’t be a “modern” amplifier if it didn’t have wireless connectivity. The multi.room amp is compatible with the likes of Apple AirPlay, Spotify Connect, Google Cast and DTS Play-Fi, the latter useful for those who want to set up a compatible wireless home cinema system. Bluetooth is also included for streaming from mobile devices, and Loewe’s Wireless Digital Audiolink allows for multi-channel home cinema support too.

With onboard controls and a the packaged remote control, there are two ways of operating the multi.room amp

Celebrating its 100th year in 2023, we expect there to be more to come from Loewe in 2024 as it continues to bring more products to the market.