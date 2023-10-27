Loewe’s new radio harks back to its storied past

Loewe has announced the radio.frequency, a stereo radio with support for FM, DAB, EWF, and Bluetooth 5.0 audio.

The announcement of the Loewe radio.frequency (and yes, it is meant to be spelt all lower case with a full stop in the middle) is part of its centenary celebration, which you can probably guess was back in 1923, founded by the brothers Siegmund and David L. Loewe, as Radio Frequenz Gmbh in Berlin.

The name is a tribute (or in joke) to the company’s original name and the Loewe brothers first ever radio in the local receiver 0E 333 with triple tube.

Of course, the new radio has been updated with the latest modern technologies, while acknowledging the build quality of the original model with its fine oak wood inlays and basalt-coloured acoustic fabric. We had the chance to see the radio up close when it was shown behind closed doors at IFA 2023, and they’ll hopefully be a couple more products coming from Loewe before the end of the year.

It supports DAB+ frequencies, as well as streaming over Bluetooth, with sound delivered through two full range speakers and a passive bass radiator to produce a “clear, precise and well-rounded sound”. You can, of course, use the radio to wake you up with wake-up alarm and snooze function, plus there’s USB-C charging and a Kensington ant-theft lock

The battery is a rechargeable one, making this radio a portable one, with up to 14 hours possible on a single charge.

It’s availability is not widespread, so if you are interested in purchasing the Loewe radio.frequency, it’ll be from either Harrords or Tekzone in the UK. Pricing is £199.