JBL launches its first ever air conduction earphones in SoundGear Sense

Open-eared wireless earphones appears to be gaining traction as JBL becomes the latest audio brand to announce a pair in the SoundGear Sense.

These are air conduction headphones, which differ from bone conduction headphones in that they don’t vibrate the cheekbones to create the sound but fire it straight into the ear canal from a speaker. They’re intended to be used for sports, exercise, the office, as well as general use during the day.

And as the SoundGear Sense is an open-eared pair of headphones, the user will be able to hear audio from the speakers and have awareness of the environment they’re in.

With “uniquely designed” 16.2mm drivers and a bass-enhancing algorithm, JBL aims to provide punchy bass and clear vocals from music playlists and calls.

credit: JBL

The ear hooks can be rotated to adjust for comfort, and the design and shape of the ear hooks intends to reduce sound leakage and protect your privacy. There is also a detachable neckband, so the earphones could be used as either a two-piece pair or one that wraps around the head.

There’s support for Bluetooth multi-point to connect to multiple devices at once with LE (Low Energy) audio due in a future firmware update.

The SoundGear Sense features four integrated microphones for clearer calls, and the design is rated at IP54 to protect against sweat, dust, and water. Battery life is up to 24 hours in total (six hours per charge), and the earphones support the JBL Headphones app for customisation over audio EQ and other personsalised settings.

Available in black or white, the JBL SoundGear Sense goes on sale for £129.99 / €149.99 at the end of September 2023.