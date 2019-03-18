iPad Mini 5 – Everything you need to know about Apple’s new tablet

Apple has quietly launched the keenly anticipated iPad Mini 5, more than three years after the release of the iPad Mini 4. The new iPad Mini features upgraded internals, Apple Pencil support and an improved display.

Read on for everything you need to know about the iPad Mini 5.

Read more: Best iPad

iPad Mini 5 – Price and release date

The iPad Mini 5 comes with with two different storage options − there’s a 64GB model and a 256GB model. Pricing details follow:

The 64GB version starts at £399 for the Wi-Fi only model, and goes up to £519 for Wi-Fi and LTE.

for the Wi-Fi only model, and goes up to for Wi-Fi and LTE. Meanwhile, the 256GB version starts at £549, and goes up to £669 if you want both Wi-Fi and LTE.

For context, Apple had still been selling the creaky 128GB iPad Mini 4 for £399 nearly four years after its release.

The new Mini is available in silver, space grey and gold colour schemes, and is available to order online right now. Apple is yet to announce shipping dates, but the Apple Store website says you can expect it to arrive from March 28.

iPad Mini 5 − Design and display

If you were hoping for an iPad Pro-style makeover with straight edges and slimmed down bezels, prepare to be disappointed. The iPad Mini 5 basically looks the same as the iPad Mini 4, with Apple labelling that look a “beloved design”.

It maintains the 7.9-inch display size of old, along with the home button for Touch ID (there’s no Face ID), fairly thick bezels, a Lightning port and a 3.5mm headphone jack, and measures in at 203.2 x 134.8 x 6.1mm

The iPad Mini 5 has a 7.9-inch, 2048 x 1536 LCD True Tone display with a pixel density of 326 pixels per inch and a maximum brightness of 500 nits. Apple claims it offers “wide colour support [that’s] 25 percent brighter” than what you get on the iPad Mini 4.

In portrait mode, the headphone jack and power button sit on the top edge, with stereo speakers and the Lightning connector on the bottom edge, and the SIM tray and volume keys on the right-hand side.

iPad Mini 5 – Specs and features

On the inside, the iPad Mini has been upgraded in almost every way.

The iPad Mini 5 is powered by the high-end Apple A12 Bionic chip, which you’ll also find inside the new iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR. That’s a huge (and much-needed) upgrade on the old A8 CPU that powered the iPad Mini 4.

According to Apple, the Mini 5 offers “three times the performance and nine times faster graphics” than its predecessor.

Related: Samsung Galaxy S10

New to the Mini line is Apple Pencil support, which lets you use the iPad Mini 5 as a sketchbook. However, it will only play nice with the first-generation Apple Pencil, which will cost you an extra £89.

There’s also an 8-megapixel rear camera with ƒ/2.4 aperture on board, and a 7-megapixel front-facing camera with ƒ/2.2 aperture. The new iPad Mini 5 supports eSIM technology too, and features a 19.1-watt-hour battery.

Are you tempted by the iPad Mini 5? Let us know on Twitter @TrustedReviews.