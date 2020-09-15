During its self-titled ‘Apple Event’, Apple unveiled updated models for every single version of iPad currently on sale, including the upcoming iPad 8 – an update to the company’s most popular iPad.
In the short time that it’s been on the market, the superb iPad 7 (or iPad 10.2 depending on who you ask) has become one of the best-selling tablets of all time. With an entry-level price of just £349, the tablet has found a home in the same budget-friendly marketplace also currently occupied by the iPhone SE.
Apple has big plans for its iPad 7 follow up however, and we’ve listed all of them here.
Apple iPad 8 – Release Date and Price
You won’t have to wait much longer for this anticipated upgrade, as the iPad 8 will be available this Friday, September 18.
As you’d expect, the Apple iPad 8 will also come with an affordable price tag at just $329. There’s no word yet on what the pricing will be in the UK, but it shouldn’t stray too far from the American pricing. That price will drop even further however to just $299 for Apple Education customers.
Related: iPad Air 4
Apple iPad 8 – New features
While the iPad 7 utilised the A10 chipset, the iPad 8 will see a huge boost in performance by including the faster A12 chipset under the hood. In real world terms, Apple claims that the CPU is now 40% faster, and users will notice a 2x jump in graphical capabilities. This will be fantastic for high intensity apps and top-tier gaming on the go.
The new iPad 8 will also use a neural engine for machine learning on the fly. This was demoed with the iPad 8 analysing a tennis match in real time, to offer the user detailed feedback as the action happens. iPad 8 will also be bundled with iPadOS 14 from the get-go.
Related: When will iPadOS 14 be available?
The upgraded chipset will also play a big part in the Apple Pencil experience this time around. In practical use, the iPad 8 will be able to distinguish between drawings and handwriting, letting you take notes at a moments notice whenever you need to.
Just as with the iPad 7, users can expect a full-day battery life with the iPad 8 (10-hours), making it a solid option for light work on the go. The 10.2 inch retina display will also be making a return here, but for the asking price, this screen more than gets the job done.