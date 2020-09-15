During its self-titled ‘Apple Event’, Apple unveiled updated models for every single version of iPad currently on sale, including the upcoming iPad 8 – an update to the company’s most popular iPad.

In the short time that it’s been on the market, the superb iPad 7 (or iPad 10.2 depending on who you ask) has become one of the best-selling tablets of all time. With an entry-level price of just £349, the tablet has found a home in the same budget-friendly marketplace also currently occupied by the iPhone SE.

Apple has big plans for its iPad 7 follow up however, and we’ve listed all of them here.

Apple iPad 8 – Release Date and Price

You won’t have to wait much longer for this anticipated upgrade, as the iPad 8 will be available this Friday, September 18.

As you’d expect, the Apple iPad 8 will also come with an affordable price tag at just $329. There’s no word yet on what the pricing will be in the UK, but it shouldn’t stray too far from the American pricing. That price will drop even further however to just $299 for Apple Education customers.

Related: iPad Air 4

Apple iPad 8 – New features

While the iPad 7 utilised the A10 chipset, the iPad 8 will see a huge boost in performance by including the faster A12 chipset under the hood. In real world terms, Apple claims that the CPU is now 40% faster, and users will notice a 2x jump in graphical capabilities. This will be fantastic for high intensity apps and top-tier gaming on the go.

The new iPad 8 will also use a neural engine for machine learning on the fly. This was demoed with the iPad 8 analysing a tennis match in real time, to offer the user detailed feedback as the action happens. iPad 8 will also be bundled with iPadOS 14 from the get-go.

Related: When will iPadOS 14 be available?

The upgraded chipset will also play a big part in the Apple Pencil experience this time around. In practical use, the iPad 8 will be able to distinguish between drawings and handwriting, letting you take notes at a moments notice whenever you need to.

Just as with the iPad 7, users can expect a full-day battery life with the iPad 8 (10-hours), making it a solid option for light work on the go. The 10.2 inch retina display will also be making a return here, but for the asking price, this screen more than gets the job done.

Commercial Content Editor Having been at the forefront of the year’s biggest tech sales, Tom can spot a bargain from a mile away. With an eye for market trends, he’s always on the lookout for the best deals that can save you s…