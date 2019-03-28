iOS 12.3 Features: Everything new in Apple’s latest iPhone software

Just a few days after unveiling iOS 12.2, Apple has allowed developers a first look at the next version of iOS.

It’s been a busy few weeks for Apple. Not only did it host a dedicated event showing off its News Plus and TV Plus services, it also unveiled the iPad Mini 5, AirPods 2 and new iPad Air.

With all these new products come a range of software updates and even though we’ve just got iOS 12.2, Apple has just seeded the first beta for iOS 12.3.

iOS 12.3 Features: Updated TV app

The biggest, and seemingly only, notable addition this time around is the updated TV app, which was first unveiled during the recent Apple event.

This won’t have the original content from the likes of Spielberg and Oprah yet as these are set to launch sometime later in the year, instead it offers a slightly tweaked design and the ability to add Channels in certain regions like the USA.

Channels are additional subscriptions from the likes of HBO and Showtime that can be added into the TV app, giving you access to extra shows and movies.

The app itself looks very familiar, with just a smattering of minor UI tweaks including a clearer movie to jump between shows and films. There’s a new icon, too.

iOS 12.3 Features: Anything else?

Currently 12.3 is focussing on the updated TV app and it doesn’t seem like there is anything else new here. This could change over the period of the beta.

Lack of other new features is hardly surprising, as we’ll likely see iOS 13 debut at WWDC in June and Apple has only just released iOS 12.2

iOS 12.2 featured the updated News app with the News Plus service built-in.

iOS 12.3 release date

Apple said during its March event the updated TV app with its Channels features would be available in May, so it seems like that’s a natural fit for when iOS 12.3 will get a proper, final release. It’ll be available for all phones and iPads running iOS 12.