iOS 17 rumored to bring big changes to iPhone’s Control Center

According to an anonymous MacRumors source, iOS 17 is set to include “major” changes to iPhone’s Control Center.

On the MacRumors forums, a user who leaked accurate information about iPhone 14 Pro’s Dynamic Island is now reporting that iOS 17 will bring a major overhaul to iPhone’s Control Center. The user claims that iOS 17 will focus on general performance and stability and goes on to say that he expects a Control Center redesign to be one of the bigger changes in that vein coming to iOS 17.

Since the Control Center’s introduction way back when in iOS 11, this feature of iOS has remained largely unchanged, so a redesign could make some sense. However, the MacRumors source did not provide any specific details as to what exactly was coming with a redesign, so we’ll all have to wait and see if changes do come. Considering the Control Center doesn’t have much in the way of customization, we’d wager a redesign would see this feature become a lot more personalizable to the individual needs of a particular user.

In general, though, we don’t have much in the way of official confirmation about anything coming with iOS 17. Apple is expected to officially announce iOS 17 at this year’s WWDC conference on June 5th, while if the past is any indication, developers should be able to get their hands on the first iOS 17 beta that same day. Until then, though, it’s anybody’s guess what’s to come with the next evolution of iOS.

Considering this leaker’s history of accurate information and the relatively low stakes of a Control Center redesign coming in iOS 17, it seems pretty plausible this may happen, but if a redesign of the Control Center really is to be one of the headline changes of iOS 17, there probably won’t be any huge bombshell features coming this year.