iOS 17, iPadOS 17 and watchOS 10 public betas now available to download

Apple has released the public beta versions of iOS 17, iPadOS 17, and watchOS 10, enabling anyone with a compatible device to test the new features.

Following a month-or-so in which only registered Apple developers have had access (although there was a relatively easy bypass option this year that didn’t requite the usual developer account fee), Apple is ready to let the general public get to grips with its fledgling new operating systems.

If you can’t wait for the full launch in a couple of months, all you’ll need to do is sign up for the Apple Beta Software Program. From there you’ll be able to fire up your Apple iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, or Apple Watch settings apps and download the beta versions.

Once enrolled in the beta program, users should see the option to download the latest beta updates via the usual methods. On iPhone, for instance, that’s via Settings > General > Software Update.

From here, you’ll see a new Beta Updates option and you can toggle to receive the iOS 17 beta versions. You’ll also be notified when newer versions are available throughout the process. You’ll find the full instructions here from our guide to installing the developer beta. Just skip straight to step 3 after enrolling in the public beta program.

Beware though, the beta versions will still have a fair few bugs, and features that aren’t quite working as intended. So, we probably wouldn’t recommend it on your primary phone unless you’re comfortable with a little annoyance to go with your access to the latest features.

iOS 17 features a new Journal app as well as the intriguing Standby Mode, Live Voicemail, an updated Messages app and loads, loads more.