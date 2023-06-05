Exclusive offer: Get NordVPN  + 3 additional months

WatchOS 10: The next big Apple Watch upgrade unveiled

Thomas Deehan By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Editor

Apple has just unveiled the next major software update for its latest Apple Watch devices, watchOS 10.

Last year’s watchOS update brought some much needed improvements including the mode for better battery life (something that was long-overdue for the Apple Watch), and now it’s time for a whole host of new updates to come to the fold.

To see what else is being announced, you can check out our live blog of Apple WWDC 2023 as it happens.

This is breaking news, we’ll be updating this story as we learn more.

