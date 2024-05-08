Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Google brings Circle to Search to iPhone (kind of)

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Google has brought its popular Circle to Search tool to Apple’s iPhone range – sort of.

The web giant announced Circle to Search at Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked back in January, introducing a brand new way to search the web using whatever’s on the screen at the time.

While the feature has arrived on a number of Samsung Galaxy and Google Pixel devices since, we figured it’d be a while until it arrived on iOS – if ever. However, an official update to the Google Lens app on the App Store has essentially added a Circle to Search function for iPhone users.

Google Lens Design Manager Minsang Choi has helpfully posted the shortcut to X.

Google has now issued a new shortcut that takes a screenshot on an iPhone, then sends it off to Google Lens to be analysed for searchable content.

As 9to5Google points out, while there’s nothing quite like the actual Circle to Search motion to activate this on iPhone, it’s a small matter to pin the function to the new Action Button on the iPhone 15 Pro. Alternatively, you can assign the shortcut to the Back Tap gesture on older iPhone models through the Shortcuts app.

If you think the link sounds tenuous, it’s worth noting that Circle to Search is built on the exact same OCR (optical character recognition) technology as Google Lens. All that’s really different following this update is Circle to Search’s neat circle-drawing input system.

You might like…

AirPods Pro 2 are back down to a bargain price

AirPods Pro 2 are back down to a bargain price

Ruben Circelli 9 hours ago
Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition down to its lowest-ever price

Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition down to its lowest-ever price

Ruben Circelli 9 hours ago
Focal adds Hadenys and Azurys headphones to its luxury line-up

Focal adds Hadenys and Azurys headphones to its luxury line-up

Kob Monney 23 hours ago
Sennheiser Accentum True Wireless affordable earphones announced

Sennheiser Accentum True Wireless affordable earphones announced

Jon Mundy 23 hours ago
Sonos Ace headphones name and images leak

Sonos Ace headphones name and images leak

Jon Mundy 24 hours ago
Apple’s ‘Let loose’ event: How to watch

Apple’s ‘Let loose’ event: How to watch

Ruben Circelli 1 day ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words