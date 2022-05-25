 large image

HP announces two new budget-friendly laptops

HP has announced two new Pavilion laptops, with clamshell and hybrid designs.

The company has stated that both new laptops are being aimed at a younger audience and are intended to be used for both work and play, with an emphasis on being used on the go.

Keep reading to find out everything you need to know about the latest HP Pavilion releases.

The HP Pavilion x360 laptop in three colours

HP Pavilion x360 14-inch 2-in-1

The Pavilion x360 14 is a 2-in-1 laptop and will run on Windows 11. It comes with three CPU options, with the highest configuration being the 12th-Generation Intel Core i7-1255U processor. There is also the choice between Intel Iris Xe Graphics or Intel UHD Graphics for the GPU.

It can be configured to up to 16GB DDR4 RAM and up to 1TB PCle storage, which should be more than enough for most students or productivity workers.

The 14-inch FHD screen has a 1920×1080 resolution and a max brightness of 250 nits, as well as an 87.36% screen-to-body ratio. This should be ideal for anyone wanting to binge watch the latest Netflix series.

This laptop also features a 2-in-1 design, meaning that the screen can be bent back due to the 360-degree hinge to take the form of a tablet. Coming with the HP rechargeable Tilt Pen, users should be able to take notes and draw straight out of the box.

The laptop has a 43Wh battery and comes with either a 45 or 65W power adaptor. The laptop is made from recycled metal and ocean-bound plastics and is EPEAT Gold Certified. It is expected to be available this summer with a starting price of $599.

The HP Pavilion x360 laptop

HP Pavilion Plus 14-inch

The Pavilion Plus 14 is the thinnest Pavilion laptop to date, coming in at just 16.5mm thick with an all-metal chassis. It also runs on Windows 11 and comes in five CPU flavours, with the highest configuration being the 12th-Generation Intel Core i7-12700H processor.

You have a choice between Intel Iris Xe Graphics or two Nvidia GPUs: GeForce MX550 or GeForce RTX 2050. It has two new fans and heat pipes which HP claims will drastically improve airflow when gaming, creating or multi-tasking. The Pavilion Plus 14 can be configured up to 16GB DDR4 RAM and 1TB PCle storage.

Unlike the Pavilion x360 14-inch 2-in-1, this does not have a hybrid design and is instead a traditional clamshell laptop, packing a 14-inch display that comes in two flavours. The first has a 2.8K resolution and an OLED screen, with a refresh rate of 90Hz. It goes up to 400 nits in normal mode and 500 nits when watching HDR content, with 100% coverage of the DCI-P3 gamut, according to HP.

The second option uses an LCD display and has a 2.2K resolution. This model goes as high as 300 nits and has 100% coverage of the sRGB coverage.

The Pavilion Plus 14 comes in several colour options, including Warm Gold, Mineral Silver, Tranquil Pink, Space Blue and Natural Silver. It is expected to be available from late May and has a starting price of $799.

