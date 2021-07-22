Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to watch the OnePlus Nord 2 launch today

Max Parker By Max Parker
Deputy and mobile editor

The latest flagship budget phone from OnePlus, the Nord 2, is all set to be revealed today during a live stream. Here are all details you need to know about.

The first Nord, which was unveiled in mid-2020, was an excellent device that offered many features we expect in the best phone for a far cheaper price. It sat comfortably in our best cheap phone list and felt like OnePlus going back to its roots.

The Nord name has now evolved into a whole new brand for OnePlus, with cheaper devices filling the range out. Recently we’ve also had the OnePlus Nord CE, which is a slimmed-down version of the original Nord that’ll sit alongside the Nord 2.

As has been the case with just about all about major tech launches over the past 18 months, the Nord 2 will be getting its grand-unveiling virtually. OnePlus is hosting a live stream today (22 July) to unveil the Nord 2 at 3:00 pm BST, 7:30 pm IST and 4 pm CEST.

The event is being streamed via YouTube and you’ll be able to watch it here. We’ll also embed a live link on this page closer to the time.

OnePlus hasn’t said how long the event will last for, however these streamed shows tend to last between 45 minutes to an hour.

The OnePlus Nord 2 is set to be the star of the show and we already know a few details about the phone.

The biggest news is that OnePlus has decided against using a Qualcomm chip for the phone – an integral part of every previous OnePlus device.

Instead, the Nord 2 will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 AI chipset. OnePlus hasn’t revealed too much about performance yet but we do know it’ll be a 5G capable chip and have plenty of AI benefits.

We’ve rounded up all the other leaks, rumours and news regarding the phone in our OnePlus Nord 2: Everything you need to know page.

The event will also see the unveiling of the OnePlus Buds Pro. Expect these to be a pricier pair of earphones from the brand. Little is known about the buds at this stage.

Max Parker
By Max Parker
Deputy and mobile editor
Max Parker is the Deputy Editor for Trusted Reviews and Recombu. He also directly manages Trusted Reviews’ mobile, wearables and tablet sections. Max joined Trusted Reviews as a features writer in 201…
