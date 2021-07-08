It’s official: the OnePlus Nord 2 is coming and we have the first details about the brand’s upcoming mid-range device, including an in-depth look at the chipset.

In a surprising move, OnePlus announced the existence of this device by confirming it will switch away from using Qualcomm chipsets. Instead, this will be the first Nord with a MediaTek SoC (system-on-chip).

Internals aside, we still know very few concrete details about the Nord 2. It’s also not yet confirmed when the phone will actually arrive (or how much it will cost). However there have been plenty of leaks, so we do have some information to go on.

Here’s everything we know about the Nord 2, including when it might launch, how much it could cost and more information on the new MediaTek chipset.

OnePlus Nord 2 release date

While we don’t know for sure when the OnePlus Nord 2 will launch, it seems likely we’ll see the phone this summer. The first Nord was unveiled in July 2020, so a July launch would make sense for its successor.

As spotted by @yabhishekhd on Twitter, the Indian OnePlus website mentioned the OnePlus Nord 2 would be “coming July 22”. This fits in with some of the previous speculation we’ve seen around the launch date.

We’d also expect to see the phone launch sooner rather than later as OnePlus has now detailed the chipset powering the device and what it’ll be called.

OnePlus Nord 2 price

As far as price goes, we would expect the mid-range successor to fall into a similar price bracket to the OnePlus Nord.

The Nord has an RRP of £379 for the 8GB/128GB configuration or £469 for 12GB/256GB. It wasn’t officially launched in the USA.

OnePlus Nord 2 design

It looks very much like the OnePlus Nord 2 will take a lot of inspiration from its pricier siblings in terms of looks. Well, that’s if these leaked renders are to be believed.

New renders from 91mobiles and OnLeaks show a device with a rectangular camera housing on the back that looks very much like the OnePlus 9. The report states the phone will keep the alert slider (a feature dropped from the Nord CE) and will have a USB-C port for charging.

Of course, until a product is officially announced its best taking all these leaks with a pinch of salt.

OnePlus Nord 2 specs and features

It has been confirmed that the OnePlus Nord 2 will ditch Qualcomm’s chips for a MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI SoC. This is a tweaked version of the currently available 1200 that’ll be exclusive to OnePlus and have a bigger focus on AI processes.

In March, Android Central reported that the Nord 2 would be powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 1200 chipset. Until now, OnePlus has always used Qualcomm chipsets, such as the Snapdragon 765G found in the Nord.

OnePlus has said that the Dimensity 1200-AI will focus on improving photography with dedicated AI modes and that it’ll help the display by converting SDR content to HDR and improving the detail in standard definition content. We’ll of course have to review the phone to see whether these benefits make a notable difference.

The only other detail that was officially confirmed was that this will be a 5G phone – hardly a surprise considering the original Nord was also 5G.

OnLeaks and 91mobiles.com also reported the use of the Dimensity chipset, along with a few other tidbits of information. The device is said to have a 6.43-inch display and a 4500mAh battery.

For the cameras we could be looking at a main 50MP sensor, paired with an 8MP and 2MP secondary sensor along with a 32MP selfie camera.