Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

OnePlus Nord 2: Everything you need to know

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Staff Writer

It’s official: the OnePlus Nord 2 is coming and we have the first details about the brand’s upcoming mid-range device, including an in-depth look at the chipset. 

In a surprising move, OnePlus announced the existence of this device by confirming it will switch away from using Qualcomm chipsets. Instead, this will be the first Nord with a MediaTek SoC (system-on-chip).

Internals aside, we still know very few concrete details about the Nord 2. It’s also not yet confirmed when the phone will actually arrive (or how much it will cost). However there have been plenty of leaks, so we do have some information to go on.

Here’s everything we know about the Nord 2, including when it might launch, how much it could cost and more information on the new MediaTek chipset.

OnePlus Nord

For more on phones, make sure to check out our guides to the best phones, the best Android phones and the best mid-range phones available right now. 

While we don’t know for sure when the OnePlus Nord 2 will launch, it seems likely we’ll see the phone this summer. The first Nord was unveiled in July 2020, so a July launch would make sense for its successor.

As spotted by @yabhishekhd on Twitter, the Indian OnePlus website mentioned the OnePlus Nord 2 would be “coming July 22”. This fits in with some of the previous speculation we’ve seen around the launch date.

We’d also expect to see the phone launch sooner rather than later as OnePlus has now detailed the chipset powering the device and what it’ll be called.

Motorola Edge 20 pops up on certification site

Motorola Edge 20 pops up on certification site

Alan Martin 1 hour ago
A Google update is causing certain Chromebooks to chug

A Google update is causing certain Chromebooks to chug

Alan Martin 2 hours ago
OnePlus Nord 2 launch date accidentally revealed

OnePlus Nord 2 launch date accidentally revealed

Alan Martin 3 hours ago
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE looks great in 360-degree renders

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE looks great in 360-degree renders

Alan Martin 4 hours ago
RIP Touch Bar? 2021 MacBook Pro will axe feature, analysts say

RIP Touch Bar? 2021 MacBook Pro will axe feature, analysts say

Alan Martin 5 hours ago
OnePlus admits throttling top Android apps and there may be trouble ahead

OnePlus admits throttling top Android apps and there may be trouble ahead

Chris Smith 16 hours ago

As far as price goes, we would expect the mid-range successor to fall into a similar price bracket to the OnePlus Nord.

The Nord has an RRP of £379 for the 8GB/128GB configuration or £469 for 12GB/256GB. It wasn’t officially launched in the USA.

It looks very much like the OnePlus Nord 2 will take a lot of inspiration from its pricier siblings in terms of looks. Well, that’s if these leaked renders are to be believed.

New renders from 91mobiles and OnLeaks show a device with a rectangular camera housing on the back that looks very much like the OnePlus 9. The report states the phone will keep the alert slider (a feature dropped from the Nord CE) and will have a USB-C port for charging.

You can see the renders below.

OnePlus Nord 2 renders
OnePlus Nord 2 renders

Of course, until a product is officially announced its best taking all these leaks with a pinch of salt.

It has been confirmed that the OnePlus Nord 2 will ditch Qualcomm’s chips for a MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI SoC. This is a tweaked version of the currently available 1200 that’ll be exclusive to OnePlus and have a bigger focus on AI processes.

In March, Android Central reported that the Nord 2 would be powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 1200 chipset. Until now, OnePlus has always used Qualcomm chipsets, such as the Snapdragon 765G found in the Nord.

OnePlus has said that the Dimensity 1200-AI will focus on improving photography with dedicated AI modes and that it’ll help the display by converting SDR content to HDR and improving the detail in standard definition content. We’ll of course have to review the phone to see whether these benefits make a notable difference.

The only other detail that was officially confirmed was that this will be a 5G phone – hardly a surprise considering the original Nord was also 5G.

OnLeaks and 91mobiles.com also reported the use of the Dimensity chipset, along with a few other tidbits of information. The device is said to have a 6.43-inch display and a 4500mAh battery.

For the cameras we could be looking at a main 50MP sensor, paired with an 8MP and 2MP secondary sensor along with a 32MP selfie camera.

The original Nord was great and easily one of the best higher-end phones around. So can the Nord 2 continue this trend? Well, all signs so far are pointing to yes. The switch to a new chipset is a risk, but the Dimensity 1200 is very capable and could lead to higher-end performance at a lower price. A lot is up in the air right now but hopefully a full release isn’t too far away.

Max Parker

By Max Parker

Deputy and mobile editor

Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Staff Writer
Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.