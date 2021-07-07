Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

OnePlus Nord 2 confirmed to ditch Snapdragon chips

Max Parker By Max Parker
Deputy and mobile editor

OnePlus has officially revealed the existence of the Nord 2 and confirmed it will ditch Qualcomm chips.

As had been heavily rumoured, the upcoming OnePlus Nord 2 will swap Qualcomm’s Snapdragon chips for one from MediaTek. Specifically, it will be the Dimensity 1200-AI.

While the Dimensity 1200 is a freely available SoC (system-on-chip), OnePlus is using an exclusive model with an added focus on artificial intelligence – hence the AI tag.

OnePlus has said it has worked closely with MediaTek on the chip and that it will benefit numerous areas of the upcoming budget phone, including camera, display and gaming.

“At OnePlus, we are committed to sharing the best technology with the world, and the OnePlus Nord line reaffirms this mission in a more accessible price category,” said Pete Lau, Founder of OnePlus. “The fast and smooth smartphone experience is an integral part of what makes OnePlus unique, and we are always seeking new ways and technologies that allow us to bring that experience to more users.”

This is a notable change for OnePlus and for the Nord series, as it’s the first time it has moved away from Qualcomm and its very popular Snapdragon line of chips.

The previous Nord used the Snapdragon 765G, for example. What effect this has on futures, like the OnePlus 9T, remains to be seen.

We’ll know more about how well this chip performs once the phone is officially detailed, but OnePlus has detailed a few areas where this chip should help.

A new AI Photo Enhancement feature for still photos can recognise 22 different photography scenarios, automatically adjusting colours and contrast depending on the environment.

OnePlus will also be using some AI skills to aid the display too, automatically bumping SDR content to HDR and enhances videos up to HD.

It’s also a 5G chip and the OnePlus Nord 2 will be a 5G phone.

OnePlus might have revealed the Nord 2 is real, but there’s little else confirmed at this stage. We don’t even know when it’s coming out, getting announced or how much it will cost.

OnePlus Nord 2 renders

Some previous rumours have suggested the phone will have a 50MP rear camera, a 4500mAh battery and a 6.43-inch display.

