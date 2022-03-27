 large image

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix: How to watch F1 live on TV and online

After a thrilling fight at the front of the field between Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen in Bahrain, the F1 circus moves on to the Jeddah circuit in Saudi Arabia with its fast and twisty design.

We got a better idea of how this new generation of F1 cars shape up, with Ferrari and Red Bull leading the pack at the moment, and Mercedes well off the pace. The mid-pack has had a shuffle with Haas sprinting from the back while McLaren have fallen behind.

While the jury is still out on any definitive take on the new cars, the ground effect has meant cars can follow each other closer in the corners but that was only the first race. Let’s see what happens at Jeddah on race day with Red Bull and Ferrari likely to be duelling once again.

Here’s how to watch the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix on TV and online.

What UK time does the F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix start?

The Saudi Arabian Grand Prix will be shown live on Sky Sports F1, and in 4K HDR. The race starts at 6pm UK time on Sunday March 27th.

How to watch the Saudi Arabian F1 Grand Prix 2022

If you’re a Sky subscriber, you can tune in on Sky Sports F1, Sky Sports Main Event and Sky One.

For Sky Q and Sky Glass subscribers, they’ll be able to watch the race in 4K HDR picture quality (and Dolby Atmos if your equipment supports it).

Watch F1 on Sky with this UHD subscription

Watch F1 on Sky with this UHD subscription

Looking to catch the F1 action in 4K HDR? You’ll need a subscription to Sky to see it

  • Sky
View Deal

You can also watch the action unfold on the Sky Go mobile app at no additional charge.

If you’re not a Sky customer and don’t want to miss this weekend’s action, you can pick up a NOW Sports Pass, which will cost either £11.99 (for a Day Pass), £33 (for a Monthly Pass). The Monthly Pass seems is the best value for F1 fanatics if you want to catch the action as it’ll cover you for any other races within that month.

Save on the F1 season with this NOW Sports membership

Save on the F1 season with this NOW Sports membership

Get the Sports membership for just £20/m for 9 months and one month free Boost with this deal.

  • NOW
  • Offer ends midnight March 27th
  • £20 a month for 9 months
View Deal

Where time are the highlights for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix?

Highlights of the race will be shown at 10.30pm on Sunday 27th. If you miss those shows, you can catch the action on the All 4 app after it’s broadcast.

If you’re not a Sky or NOW subscriber and want to watch for free then Channel 4 has the rights to the highlights package again for the 2022 season in the UK.

Watch safely with a VPN

When you’re watching content online, it’s a good idea to boost your privacy by using a VPN to mask your IP address from would-be wrongdoers. If you’re seeking a safe and secure VPN, we’d recommend Kaspersky VPN Secure Connection for streaming top sport. Also, here’s our guide to watching the Premier League in 4K HDR this season.

