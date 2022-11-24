How to watch Brazil vs Serbia: Watch the World Cup 2022 game on free TV and live stream

Brazil are taking on Serbia in the 2022 World Cup this evening, and you can catch all the action for free by following this guide.

Brazil are one of the favourites to win the 2022 World Cup, and it’s not hard to see why. The South American giants have a squad full to the brim with talent, from Alisson in goal to Neymar and Vinicius Jr up top.

But we’ve already seen a number of upsets in this tournament so far – can Serbia pull off another surprise? Here is everything you know about the game, including 4K streams and kick off time.

Brazil vs Serbia kick-off time

Brazil vs Serbia kicks off at 7:00pm UK time on Thursday, November 24.

This is the final match of the day, following on from Cameroon’s early tie against the Swiss, Portugal v Ghana and Uruguay vs South Korea. This is one of the most tantalising days of action we’ve seen so far.

How to watch Brazil vs Serbia live on free TV and online?

BBC will be showing Brazil vs Serbia. It will be showing Uruguay vs South Korea earlier in the day too, however all the other games will be shown on ITV and ITV Hub.

Coverage tonight starts at 6:30pm UK time on BBC One. You can also watch the live stream on the BBC website or watch on the BBC iPlayer app, either on your phone, tablet, laptop or television.

Is Brazil vs Serbia available to watch in 4K and HDR?

As Brazil vs Serbia is on BBC, it will be available in 4K with HDR.

BBC has said that all 33 games it has the rights to show in the UK will be aired in 4K via the BBC iPlayer app – but this will only be through smart TVs and supported streaming boxes, and isn’t available on phones or laptops. The resolution is accompanied by the HLG HDR format.

You’ll need a supported TV set with the latest version of the iPlayer app to watch into the content marked ‘UHD’. Live coverage can be found on the iPlayer home page. Here are the supported TVs. Devices like Sky Glass support it too.

