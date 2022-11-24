 large image

Black Friday has arrived – shop all the best deals right here

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to watch Brazil vs Serbia: Watch the World Cup 2022 game on free TV and live stream

Max Parker By Max Parker
Editor

Brazil are taking on Serbia in the 2022 World Cup this evening, and you can catch all the action for free by following this guide.

Brazil are one of the favourites to win the 2022 World Cup, and it’s not hard to see why. The South American giants have a squad full to the brim with talent, from Alisson in goal to Neymar and Vinicius Jr up top.

But we’ve already seen a number of upsets in this tournament so far – can Serbia pull off another surprise? Here is everything you know about the game, including 4K streams and kick off time.

Brazil vs Serbia kick-off time

Brazil vs Serbia kicks off at 7:00pm UK time on Thursday, November 24.

This is the final match of the day, following on from Cameroon’s early tie against the Swiss, Portugal v Ghana and Uruguay vs South Korea. This is one of the most tantalising days of action we’ve seen so far.

How to watch Brazil vs Serbia live on free TV and online?

BBC will be showing Brazil vs Serbia. It will be showing Uruguay vs South Korea earlier in the day too, however all the other games will be shown on ITV and ITV Hub.

Coverage tonight starts at 6:30pm UK time on BBC One. You can also watch the live stream on the BBC website or watch on the BBC iPlayer app, either on your phone, tablet, laptop or television.

This incredible 54% off deal on the LG OLED A2 (2022) will not last

This incredible 54% off deal on the LG OLED A2 (2022) will not last

This is not a drill. Amazon is offering the LG A2 OLED TV (2022) for 54% off ahead of Black Friday. The 55-inch set is a bona fide hit and we may not see a better TV deal this shopping season.

  • Amazon
  • Was £1,699.99
  • £779
View Deal

Is Brazil vs Serbia available to watch in 4K and HDR?

As Brazil vs Serbia is on BBC, it will be available in 4K with HDR.

BBC has said that all 33 games it has the rights to show in the UK will be aired in 4K via the BBC iPlayer app – but this will only be through smart TVs and supported streaming boxes, and isn’t available on phones or laptops. The resolution is accompanied by the HLG HDR format.

You’ll need a supported TV set with the latest version of the iPlayer app to watch into the content marked ‘UHD’. Live coverage can be found on the iPlayer home page. Here are the supported TVs. Devices like Sky Glass support it too.

The Echo Show 8 is a bona fide steal ahead of Black Friday

The Echo Show 8 is a bona fide steal ahead of Black Friday

Amazon’s dinky smart display is 42% off ahead of Black Friday. You can smarten up your home with this Alexa powered screen with a built in rear speaker for just £69.99

  • Amazon
  • 42% off
  • Now just £69.99
View Deal

Best Black Friday Deals

The World Cup kicks off alongside Black Friday, and here are some of the best Black Friday deals we’ve spotted so far.

You might like…

How to watch Uruguay vs South Korea: Watch the World Cup 2022 game on free TV and live stream

How to watch Uruguay vs South Korea: Watch the World Cup 2022 game on free TV and live stream

Max Parker 2 hours ago
How to watch Spain vs Costa Rica: Watch the World Cup 2022 game on free TV and live stream

How to watch Spain vs Costa Rica: Watch the World Cup 2022 game on free TV and live stream

Max Parker 22 hours ago
How to watch Belgium vs Canada: Watch the World Cup 2022 game on free TV and live stream

How to watch Belgium vs Canada: Watch the World Cup 2022 game on free TV and live stream

Max Parker 1 day ago
Qualcomm announces new Snapdragon 782G mid-range smartphone chip

Qualcomm announces new Snapdragon 782G mid-range smartphone chip

Jon Mundy 1 day ago
How to watch France vs Australia: Watch the World Cup 2022 game on free TV and live stream

How to watch France vs Australia: Watch the World Cup 2022 game on free TV and live stream

Max Parker 2 days ago
How to watch USA vs Wales: Watch the World Cup 2022 game on free TV and live stream

How to watch USA vs Wales: Watch the World Cup 2022 game on free TV and live stream

Max Parker 3 days ago
Max Parker
By Max Parker
Editor
Max is the Editor of Trusted Reviews, and has been a mobile phone and technology specialist for over nine years. Max started his career at T3 straight after graduating from Kingston University. Max ha…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.