Early Black Friday Deals Live: The best bargains available now

Before the Black Friday sale officially kicks off, there are plenty of mouth watering deals out there that are just waiting to be found – and we know where to look.

The countdown to the Black Friday sale has truly begun, and while some retailers are waiting until the big day to drop their highly anticipated offers, there are others that have simply unveiled all of their big-ticket discounts to draw everyone into a frenzy.

While it can be tempting to wait until Black Friday itself, there are plenty of benefits to catching an early deal instead – for one, you don’t have to contend with the hordes of people who are also on a bargain hunt, which gives you more of an opportunity to weigh up what it is that you really want.

As ever, the Trusted Reviews team will be on hand to help you throughout the Black Friday sale, and you can take a gander at our top pre-Black Friday picks below to see which of the currently available deals are truly worth your time.

We’ve also included a few FAQs below in case there’s anything about the Black Friday sale that you’d like to have a bit more clarification on.

Best Early Black Friday Deals

FAQs When is Black Friday 2022? This year’s Black Friday sale lands on November 25th. What is Black Friday? Starting out in the USA, Black Friday signals the beginning of the shopping season after Thanksgiving has taken place. While the event remains a staple of American holiday tradition, Black Friday has since evolved into a worldwide phenomenon, with sales taking place in countries like the United Kingdom, France and Australia, just to name a few. What deals do we expect? If the most recent crop of deals are anything to go by, this could be the year that Samsung swoops in to snap up anyone in the market for a new phone, smartwatch or tablet. Last year’s Black Friday saw a huge push from Google to make the Pixel 6 a household name, with unbelievably low-cost tariffs from a range of networks, so it would stand to reason that Samsung might be looking to do the same and reclaim its dominance in the Android space.



Elsewhere we anticipate a hefty crop of discounts on devices to help people through the cost of living crisis. Household essentials like air fryers and electrical heaters are sure to be at the top of many wishlists going into Black Friday, so we’d be surprised if retailers didn’t attempt to cater to the demand. What is Cyber Monday? Originally concocted as an online-only, tech-heavy counterpart to Black Friday, Cyber Monday is now a simlarly expected staple of the holiday season that gives shoppers a second chance to bag a bargain in case they were left unimpressed by Black Friday. When is Cyber Monday? This year, Cyber Monday will fall on November 28th.

