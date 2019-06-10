Here’s how to watch the Bethesda E3 2019 press conference

Bethesda’s E3 2019 showcase is set to take place later today and promises a bunch of great announcements from DOOM Eternal, Wolfenstein and plenty of other blockbusters from the gaming company.

With EA Play impressing with Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and FIFA 20, here’s hoping the streak continues later today with plenty of exciting news, and we’ll be on the ground covering it all.

Ahead of the show, Trusted Reviews has compiled the most convenient ways to catch all the announcements online as they happen alongside what we expect.

Bethesda E3 2019 press conference dates and times – when is it?

The showcase will take place on June 9th at 5:30pm PT/1:30am BST. UK gamers will have to stay up a little late if they want to catch this one.

Bethesda E3 2019 press conference stream – how can I watch it?

You’ll be able to catch the Bethesda E3 2019 showcase right here via the embedded video below.

Bethesda E3 2019 press conference – What do we expect to see?

This year’s showcase is an interesting one, as Bethesda has already cooled expectations by announcing that highly-anticipated titles such as Elder Scrolls 6 and Starfield won’t be at the show this year, likely because they’re both deep into development.

Instead, we’ll probably receive a closer look at MachineGames’ Wolfenstein: Youngblood and id Software’s DOOM Eternal, the former of which is confirmed to launch in 2019. In fact, it’s coming next month.

Given what little we know about what’s going to be announced, that leaves plentiful room for welcome surprises. Perhaps we’ll see a few smaller titles or bombastic new IP poised to take the next generation by storm? We’ll find out soon, and we can’t wait.

Trusted Reviews will be at E3 2019 covering all the big announcements from major publishers like Xbox, Google, Square Enix, Bethesda and more. Be sure to keep it locked to our gaming section for all the latest news.